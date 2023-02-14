Close menu
League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Highbury Stadium, England

Fleetwood Town v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lynch
  • 26Rooney
  • 5Ndaba
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 18Holgate
  • 16Warrington
  • 10Robertson
  • 27Macadam
  • 20Omochere
  • 9Stockley
  • 23Patterson

Substitutes

  • 6Johnson
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 14Marriott
  • 17Dolan
  • 21Hayes
  • 22Nsiala
  • 50McMullan

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 12Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 8Taylor
  • 23Ward
  • 11Poku
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 3Butler
  • 5Knight
  • 7Fuchs
  • 16Burrows
  • 24Thompson
  • 28Blackmore
  • 39Tshimanga
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
View full League One table

