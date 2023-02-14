Fleetwood Town v Peterborough United

FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lynch
- 26Rooney
- 5Ndaba
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 18Holgate
- 16Warrington
- 10Robertson
- 27Macadam
- 20Omochere
- 9Stockley
- 23Patterson
Substitutes
- 6Johnson
- 7Mendes Gomes
- 14Marriott
- 17Dolan
- 21Hayes
- 22Nsiala
- 50McMullan
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Norris
- 12Thompson
- 6Kent
- 4Edwards
- 15Ogbeta
- 22Kyprianou
- 8Taylor
- 23Ward
- 11Poku
- 10Mason-Clark
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 3Butler
- 5Knight
- 7Fuchs
- 16Burrows
- 24Thompson
- 28Blackmore
- 39Tshimanga
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match report to follow.