Derby County v Lincoln City

DerbyDerby County19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 12Smith
- 3Forsyth
- 6Cashin
- 15Roberts
- 38Knight
- 4Hourihane
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 10McGoldrick
- 18Dobbin
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 7Barkhuizen
- 16Thompson
- 17Sibley
- 22Springett
- 23White
- 32McGee
- 33Davies
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Rushworth
- 4Montsma
- 5Jackson
- 15O'Connor
- 2Poole
- 12Erhahon
- 10Bishop
- 24Roughan
- 11Shodipo
- 18House
- 27Diamond
Substitutes
- 3Boyes
- 6Sanders
- 7Vernam
- 9Plange
- 21Sørensen
- 22Eyoma
- 29Wright
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.