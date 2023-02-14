Close menu
League One
DerbyDerby County19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 3Forsyth
  • 6Cashin
  • 15Roberts
  • 38Knight
  • 4Hourihane
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 18Dobbin
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 16Thompson
  • 17Sibley
  • 22Springett
  • 23White
  • 32McGee
  • 33Davies

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 4Montsma
  • 5Jackson
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 12Erhahon
  • 10Bishop
  • 24Roughan
  • 11Shodipo
  • 18House
  • 27Diamond

Substitutes

  • 3Boyes
  • 6Sanders
  • 7Vernam
  • 9Plange
  • 21Sørensen
  • 22Eyoma
  • 29Wright
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
View full League One table

