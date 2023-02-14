Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United19:45PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 16Brown
  • 3Fleming
  • 14Bate
  • 18McGuane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 27Goodrham
  • 22Joseph
  • 30Wildschut

Substitutes

  • 4Findlay
  • 10Baldock
  • 17Henry
  • 19Smith
  • 20Konate
  • 21McGinty
  • 23Murphy

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Burton
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 17Mumba
  • 28Matete
  • 7Butcher
  • 24Earley
  • 18Azaz
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 4Houghton
  • 8Edwards
  • 10Mayor
  • 23Waine
  • 26Wright
  • 32Parkes
Referee:
Alan Young

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
View full League One table

