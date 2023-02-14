Bolton Wanderers v Milton Keynes Dons

BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 18Toal
- 5Almeida Santos
- 28Mbete
- 2Jones
- 16Morley
- 22Dempsey
- 3John
- 17Shoretire
- 10Charles
- 29Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 8Sheehan
- 12Dixon
- 20Lee
- 23Isgrove
- 24Kachunga
- 25Thomason
- 27Williams
MK Dons
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Cumming
- 22Lawrence
- 4Tucker
- 33Jules
- 21Harvie
- 6McEachran
- 42Maghoma
- 12Leko
- 28Devoy
- 24Kaikai
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 2Watson
- 7Smith
- 9Grigg
- 11Holland
- 14Johnson
- 20Burns
- 23Ravizzoli
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match report to follow.