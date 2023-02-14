Close menu
League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Milton Keynes Dons

League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 18Toal
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 28Mbete
  • 2Jones
  • 16Morley
  • 22Dempsey
  • 3John
  • 17Shoretire
  • 10Charles
  • 29Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 8Sheehan
  • 12Dixon
  • 20Lee
  • 23Isgrove
  • 24Kachunga
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Williams

MK Dons

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 22Lawrence
  • 4Tucker
  • 33Jules
  • 21Harvie
  • 6McEachran
  • 42Maghoma
  • 12Leko
  • 28Devoy
  • 24Kaikai
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 2Watson
  • 7Smith
  • 9Grigg
  • 11Holland
  • 14Johnson
  • 20Burns
  • 23Ravizzoli
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
View full League One table

