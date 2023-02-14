Close menu
League One
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: The Bolt New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Doohan
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Casey
  • 23Cooper
  • 12Robson
  • 4McGeouch
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 11Garrick
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 14McCann
  • 17McAllister
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 24Thomas
  • 30Omotoye
  • 39Clarke
  • 48Savage

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 28Clare
  • 24Inniss
  • 34Ness
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 15Kilkenny
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 22Aneke
  • 23Blackett-Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Wollacott
  • 6Hector
  • 8Bonne
  • 10Morgan
  • 19Payne
  • 26Penney
  • 43Campbell
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
