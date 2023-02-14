Forest Green Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Doohan
- 3Bernard
- 5Casey
- 23Cooper
- 12Robson
- 4McGeouch
- 7Stevenson
- 2O'Keeffe
- 25Peart-Harris
- 11Garrick
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 14McCann
- 17McAllister
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 24Thomas
- 30Omotoye
- 39Clarke
- 48Savage
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 28Clare
- 24Inniss
- 34Ness
- 2S Sessegnon
- 15Kilkenny
- 4Dobson
- 21Fraser
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 22Aneke
- 23Blackett-Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Wollacott
- 6Hector
- 8Bonne
- 10Morgan
- 19Payne
- 26Penney
- 43Campbell
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match report to follow.