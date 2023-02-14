Close menu
Championship
CoventryCoventry City19:45MillwallMillwall
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 16McNally
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Doyle
  • 28Eccles
  • 38Hamer
  • 8Allen
  • 7Norton-Cuffy
  • 45Palmer
  • 27Bidwell
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 4Rose
  • 6Kelly
  • 18Maguire
  • 19Walker
  • 32Burroughs
  • 36Howley

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 23Saville
  • 8Mitchell
  • 19Watmore
  • 10Flemming
  • 39Honeyman
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Burke
  • 11Malone
  • 16Shackleton
  • 18Leonard
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 50Esse
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley30208261263568
2Sheff Utd30187551242761
3Middlesbrough311561050361451
4Luton30131073830849
5Millwall2913793629746
6Watford31121093734346
7Sunderland30129943331045
8Blackburn30143133236-445
9West Brom30128103932744
10Norwich30126124035542
11Hull31118123744-741
12Preston30117122736-940
13Bristol City30109114039139
14Coventry30109113233-139
15Swansea30109114345-239
16QPR31109123340-739
17Birmingham30108123638-238
18Reading30115143345-1238
19Stoke3097143338-534
20Rotherham30712113340-733
21Cardiff3178162236-1429
22Wigan3078152849-2129
23Huddersfield3077162839-1128
24Blackpool30610143045-1528
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport