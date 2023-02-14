Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers19:45SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Loftus Road, England

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 15Field
  • 17Dozzell
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 18Lowe
  • 10Chair
  • 14Martin

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 6Johansen
  • 13Archer
  • 19Dixon-Bonner
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah
  • 39Gubbins

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 13O'Nien
  • 17Ba
  • 10Roberts
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 3Cirkin
  • 12Bass
  • 16Diallo
  • 19Bennette
  • 22Lihadji
  • 24Neil
  • 39Ekwah
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley30208261263568
2Sheff Utd30187551242761
3Middlesbrough311561050361451
4Luton30131073830849
5Millwall2913793629746
6Watford31121093734346
7Sunderland30129943331045
8Blackburn30143133236-445
9West Brom30128103932744
10Norwich30126124035542
11Hull31118123744-741
12Preston30117122736-940
13Bristol City30109114039139
14Coventry30109113233-139
15Swansea30109114345-239
16QPR31109123340-739
17Birmingham30108123638-238
18Reading30115143345-1238
19Stoke3097143338-534
20Rotherham30712113340-733
21Cardiff3178162236-1429
22Wigan3078152849-2129
23Huddersfield3077162839-1128
24Blackpool30610143045-1528
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport