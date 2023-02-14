Burnley v Watford

BurnleyBurnley20:00WatfordWatford
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 18Ekdal
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 8Brownhill
- 23Tella
- 7Gudmundsson
- 19Zaroury
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 11Twine
- 12Foster
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 22da Silva
- 28Al Dakhil
- 45Obafemi
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bachmann
- 3M Gaspar
- 22Porteous
- 44Hoedt
- 14Kamara
- 8Cleverley
- 4Choudhury
- 23Sarr
- 10João Pedro
- 11Koné
- 7Davis
Substitutes
- 6Louza
- 12Sema
- 21Araújo
- 26Hamer
- 27Kabasele
- 34Assombalonga
- 37Martins
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match report to follow.