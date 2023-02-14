Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley20:00WatfordWatford
Venue: Turf Moor, England

Burnley v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 18Ekdal
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23Tella
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 19Zaroury
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 11Twine
  • 12Foster
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 22da Silva
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 45Obafemi

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 3M Gaspar
  • 22Porteous
  • 44Hoedt
  • 14Kamara
  • 8Cleverley
  • 4Choudhury
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João Pedro
  • 11Koné
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 6Louza
  • 12Sema
  • 21Araújo
  • 26Hamer
  • 27Kabasele
  • 34Assombalonga
  • 37Martins
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley30208261263568
2Sheff Utd30187551242761
3Middlesbrough311561050361451
4Luton30131073830849
5Millwall2913793629746
6Watford31121093734346
7Sunderland30129943331045
8Blackburn30143133236-445
9West Brom30128103932744
10Norwich30126124035542
11Hull31118123744-741
12Preston30117122736-940
13Bristol City30109114039139
14Coventry30109113233-139
15Swansea30109114345-239
16QPR31109123340-739
17Birmingham30108123638-238
18Reading30115143345-1238
19Stoke3097143338-534
20Rotherham30712113340-733
21Cardiff3178162236-1429
22Wigan3078152849-2129
23Huddersfield3077162839-1128
24Blackpool30610143045-1528
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport