Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City19:45HullHull City
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 23McLean
  • 10Dowell
  • 24Sargent
  • 25Hernández
  • 11Idah

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 6Gibson
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 22Pukki
  • 26Núñez
  • 46Gibbs

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ingram
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 16Longman
  • 15Woods
  • 24Seri
  • 30Tetteh
  • 19Estupiñán
  • 27Slater

Substitutes

  • 2Coyle
  • 3Elder
  • 7Tufan
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Ebiowei
  • 12Darlow
  • 20Pelkas
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley30208261263568
2Sheff Utd30187551242761
3Middlesbrough311561050361451
4Luton30131073830849
5Millwall2913793629746
6Watford31121093734346
7Sunderland30129943331045
8Blackburn30143133236-445
9West Brom30128103932744
10Norwich30126124035542
11Hull31118123744-741
12Preston30117122736-940
13Bristol City30109114039139
14Coventry30109113233-139
15Swansea30109114345-239
16QPR31109123340-739
17Birmingham30108123638-238
18Reading30115143345-1238
19Stoke3097143338-534
20Rotherham30712113340-733
21Cardiff3178162236-1429
22Wigan3078152849-2129
23Huddersfield3077162839-1128
24Blackpool30610143045-1528
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport