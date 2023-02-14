Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City19:45CardiffCardiff City
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28Sanderson
  • 12Dean
  • 5Trusty
  • 31Bielik
  • 6Mejbri
  • 7Bacuna
  • 18Chong
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 8Deeney
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 23Longelo
  • 35Hall

Cardiff

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 23Kipré
  • 5McGuinness
  • 38Ng
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 6Wintle
  • 19Sawyers
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 9Etete
  • 48Kaba

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 10Ojo
  • 21Alnwick
  • 25Philogene
  • 26Simpson
  • 31Wickham
  • 47Robinson
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley30208261263568
2Sheff Utd30187551242761
3Middlesbrough311561050361451
4Luton30131073830849
5Millwall2913793629746
6Watford31121093734346
7Sunderland30129943331045
8Blackburn30143133236-445
9West Brom30128103932744
10Norwich30126124035542
11Hull31118123744-741
12Preston30117122736-940
13Bristol City30109114039139
14Coventry30109113233-139
15Swansea30109114345-239
16QPR31109123340-739
17Birmingham30108123638-238
18Reading30115143345-1238
19Stoke3097143338-534
20Rotherham30712113340-733
21Cardiff3178162236-1429
22Wigan3078152849-2129
23Huddersfield3077162839-1128
24Blackpool30610143045-1528
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport