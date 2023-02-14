Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading20:00RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 17Yiadom
  • 24Sarr
  • 27Mbengue
  • 23Hoilett
  • 10Ince
  • 5McIntyre
  • 8Hendrick
  • 12Baba
  • 7Long
  • 2Carroll

Substitutes

  • 6Dann
  • 11Meite
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 20Casadei
  • 21Bouzanis

Rotherham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johansson
  • 21Peltier
  • 28Wright
  • 24Humphreys
  • 3Bramall
  • 22Odoffin
  • 4Coventry
  • 18Rathbone
  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 10Hugill
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 9Eaves
  • 11Ogbene
  • 17Ferguson
  • 20Hall
  • 31Vickers
  • 40Quina
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley30208261263568
2Sheff Utd30187551242761
3Middlesbrough311561050361451
4Luton30131073830849
5Millwall2913793629746
6Watford31121093734346
7Sunderland30129943331045
8Blackburn30143133236-445
9West Brom30128103932744
10Norwich30126124035542
11Hull31118123744-741
12Preston30117122736-940
13Bristol City30109114039139
14Coventry30109113233-139
15Swansea30109114345-239
16QPR31109123340-739
17Birmingham30108123638-238
18Reading30115143345-1238
19Stoke3097143338-534
20Rotherham30712113340-733
21Cardiff3178162236-1429
22Wigan3078152849-2129
23Huddersfield3077162839-1128
24Blackpool30610143045-1528
