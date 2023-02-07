Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Oscarsson joined her previous club Eskilstuna in 2020

Glasgow City have signed Sweden defender Anna Oscarsson from Eskilstuna United.

The 26-year-old, who has five caps, joins the club with interim head coach Leanne Ross' side top of the SWPL table and in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

She is the second arrival in two weeks, with South Africa winger Linda Motlhalo joining after leaving Djurgardens.

"I'm so excited to have signed with Glasgow City," said Oscarsson, who can also play in defence.

"I had a very good first impression of how professionally the club was run. The high ambitions of the club are also in line with my own.

"I am looking forward to getting to know everyone and start the hard work to reach our goals this season."

Oscarsson has played for Linköpings and Hammarby as well as Eskilstuna in Sweden and is regarded as a technically gifted and hardworking player.

"I am delighted a player of Anna Oscarsson's quality has chosen to sign," said Ross.

"She arrives with a vast amount of experience having played for top Swedish sides Hammarby, Linkopings and Eskilstuna, as well as winning five caps for Sweden.

"Anna has excellent defensive attributes and will certainly add strength to our backline, while her calmness under pressure and ability on the ball mean that she also loves to get forward to support the team in attack.

"I am excited to see what she can add to our team."