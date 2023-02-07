Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Republic of Ireland will face co-hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria at the Women's World Cup

The Republic of Ireland will play France at Tallaght Stadium on 6 July in a send-off game before the Women's World Cup.

Vera Pauw's side will take part in their first major tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The Football Association of Ireland explored playing the game at the Aviva Stadium but redevelopment work on the pitch meant it was not possible.

The Republic's first World Cup match is against co-hosts Australia on 20 July.

The game was moved to the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney because of demand for tickets.

France, who are ranked fifth in the world, were semi-finalists at Euro 2022 and will face Brazil, Jamaica and the winners of play-off C at the World Cup.

"It is fantastic that we will get to play in front of our fans in our home of Tallaght Stadium before going to Australia for the World Cup," said Pauw, whose side will also face Canada and Nigeria in Group B.

"We need to test ourselves against a high-quality opponent in order to prepare us for the World Cup. France are one of the top teams in the world and will provide us with the type of challenge that we require."