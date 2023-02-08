Ewan Sharp remains at Leeds United following Jesse Marsch's departure

Stirling to Leeds via New York, Toronto and Moscow. Not a misjudged travel plan, but the remarkable career path of a young Scottish football coach, who is now preparing Leeds United to face their bitterest rivals, and his former club, on Wednesday evening.

Ewan Sharp remains at Elland Road following the sacking of Jesse Marsch and will carry out his usual duties behind the scenes ahead of the Premier League visit to Manchester United, as Leeds search for their 13th permanent manager in the last decade.

Brought in last summer, Sharp is central to the team's planning, using video and animations to illustrate what the coaching staff want from players.

On matchday, the 30-year-old sits high in the stands, communicating with the bench, spotting patterns that can be exploited and using data to support those theories.

There is a fairly well-trodden path for football coaches. You play professionally, do your coaching badges and work your way up the ladder from there, but Sharp's route to the top has been far from conventional.

He grew up supporting Celtic, and played for Stirling City and Stirling Albion in his youth, but left his hometown for Mercyhurst University in Philadelphia at the age of 17 to play college football and study sports business management.

However, Sharp soon realised that any potential career in football wasn't going to come on the pitch.

Speaking to BBC Scotland in January, he said: "As a player, I was slow. I was never very athletic. I was maybe even to my own detriment, very analytical, and I thought a lot about my own performance and every decision I made on the pitch that probably didn't let me play free all the time."

That deep-thinking about the game may have hampered his playing ambitions, but it allowed him a different route into the professional game.

Sharp started volunteering with Philadelphia Union, as well as assisting Mercyhurst's head coach in all aspects.

"I was coaching but looking at video analysis as well," Sharp said. "I saw that as an opportunity to differentiate myself from other people.

"I was watching college games, breaking down the video to see how performances could be improved. Quite quickly I was able to understand how to do that and how to communicate what coaches wanted."

From volunteer work to the Premier League

Sharp was an old head on young shoulders, driven to succeed, and clear in his objectives.

After passing his undergraduate degree with flying colours, he moved to Chicago and furthered his academic credentials, gaining a masters degree in business administration at Northwestern University.

"There was a big focus on organisational leadership," he added. "It was really interesting to put on the cap, and think not just about the football part of being a coach, but also the leadership part.

"What I learned there I can also apply to various parts of my life - how things work, how to create change in your own life, and inspire change in others."

That off-field grounding led to a rapid acceleration in his coaching career. He was handed a role as performance analyst at New York Red Bulls in 2017.

A rapid ascent from from volunteering to the MLS in three years. And it would get better.

His coaching work caught the eye of one of Red Bulls big players. After a short stint in Toronto, Sharp was hired by Ralf Rangnick, who was working in an executive role at Locomotiv Moscow, and suddenly Sharp was jetting to Europe.

From there, he followed Rangnick to Manchester United and then linked up with another Red Bulls man at Leeds, in Marsch.

"It's been amazing," Sharp said, with a beaming smile. "When I left Scotland, I never thought I'd end up living just outside New York and then in Toronto.

"I never expected to go to Moscow, although I wasn't there for very long. Before I was 30, to have worked at Manchester United and Leeds United in the Premier League, I never expected that to happen.

"I always have to remind myself to enjoy it along the way and appreciate the experiences I've had, the places that I've been and seen - sometimes you get caught up in what you're doing."

'I want to be the best and work with the best'

Ewan Sharp (left) worked alongside Ralf Rangnick and Chris Armas at Manchester United

It isn't the breathtaking ability or moments of individual skill that amazes Sharp in his work now though, it's the mindset that makes elite players what they are.

"Being around some of the best players, be it at Manchester United, be it here at Leeds, or in MLS, that just take everything that they do and do it at the highest level that they can every day," he explained.

"You walk off the pitch and go 'they were at it again today', and the relentlessness to be the best is probably what's most amazing for me to be around these guys.

"I've always had that natural drive and fire to want to be the best and work with the best, and feel pressure. I don't just want to see the team win games, but I want to see the way that we're trying to help them play. It's definitely ramped up, it's unavoidable, but with every new step, I've gone 'I need to be better myself' and 'I need to be at the top of my game'."