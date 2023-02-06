Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Silva has led Fulham to eighth in the Premier League

Fulham manager Marco Silva says he has to "improve" his touchline behaviour after being given a one-game suspension.

Silva has picked up four bookings this season and will have to serve the touchline ban for his side's FA Cup fourth-round replay at Sunderland on Wednesday.

His latest yellow card came in a goalless draw at Chelsea on 3 February.

"Of course it's a blow. It's not a good thing. It will be strange," said Silva.

"But we have to respect the moment. Actually in that moment I didn't do anything but the fourth official saw it in a different way. I have to respect it.

"But everything we do will prepare in the week and we will be ready. We are a staff, not just one person. Someone will take care of it."

He added: "Of course I have to improve myself. Even if sometimes it is not fair, and in the last game it clearly was not.

"But of course you are talking about four yellows, not just one yellow. I'm the first one demanding for myself and the first one to know I should improve some things.

"Sometimes with the emotion of the game it is not easy to do it. I respect the decisions from the officials. I have to improve myself, that's it. To control the emotions in the game."