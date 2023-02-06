Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Aaron Mooy has established himself in Ange Postecoglou's midfield since the World Cup

Ange Postecoglou is "not the least bit surprised" by Aaron Mooy's growing influence on his Celtic side - and expects it to become even stronger.

The Australia midfielder, 32, had a slow start to his Celtic career.

However, his value to the team was again shown as he scored and assisted in Sunday's 4-1 win over St Johnstone.

"He is just a quality footballer. I know what is in there and there is a lot more to come. His influence is growing," the Celtic manager said.

"On that pitch at St Johnstone, where even good players were struggling, every time he got the ball he was so sure-footed and he kept the ball.

"His balance is unbelievable. He is really strong in terms of his core strength and on days like Sunday you give him the ball and not only will he keep it, he will take the right option."

The former Huddersfield and Brighton player's perfect lob over Saints goalkeeper Remi Matthews to make it 3-1 was his sixth goal in nine games.

Mooy has the second-highest number of assists of the Scottish Premiership's central midfielders, with six, and his combined goals involvement of 10 also ranks second.

With 26 chances created, 694 successful passes and 39 duels won, the former St Mirren player is enjoying his return to Scottish football.

Matt O'Riley, David Turnbull and new signing Tomoki Iwata are struggling for game time, such has been the form of Mooy alongside captain Callum McGregor and Japan player Reo Hatate in midfield.

"Now I'm playing a bit more regularly, I'm just trying to do my job, what the manager asks of me," said Mooy, who joined Celtic from Chinese side Shanghai Port last summer.

"It's a good team to play in, we play good football. There's lots of movement. When I have the ball, there's lots of people making runs. That's what I like. I like to play the ball in behind sometimes."

The victory at McDiarmid Park moved Postecoglou's side nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the table with 13 fixtures remaining.