Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United have appealed the red card shown to defender Ryan Edwards in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against Heart of Midlothian.

The Tannadice captain was sent off for a 29th-minute tackle on Andy Halliday.

Referee Nick Walsh initially played on but showed Edwards the red card after checking his monitor on the advice of video assistant referee Chris Graham.

United will go before the Scottish FA in an attempt to overturn the ban Edwards will receive for his dismissal.

The visitors were winning 1-0 at Tynecastle when theit centre-back was dismissed but Hearts fought back against the 10 men to win 3-1.

"My initial reaction was that it's a really, really good tackle," Fox said after the game.

"The referee said it was excessive force, I just thought it was a good tackle. Maybe I'm getting old, but that's a normal tackle in my day."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson backed up Fox's view of the incident.

"He went in for the ball and it wasn't high," Neilson said. "I might be proved wrong, but I didn't think it was a red at the time."

United succeeded with an appeal against a VAR-assisted red card earlier this season when Tony Watt's dismissal against Motherwell in October was overturned.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark had the red card he was shown against Rangers reduced to a yellow last week.

Clark was sent off by referee Willie Collum in the 2-0 defeat but a Scottish FA judicial panel accepted Saints' claim of wrongful dismissal.

However Aberdeen failed to get Ross McCrorie's red card against St Mirren downgraded for his elbow on Charles Dunne.