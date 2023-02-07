Match ends, Grimsby Town 3, Luton Town 0.
Grimsby Town stunned Championship high-fliers Luton to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1996.
Harry Clifton, whose equaliser at Kenilworth Road earned the replay, gave the League Two side an early lead with a powerful strike.
Danilo Orsi's half-volley doubled the lead before a Danny Amos free-kick put the Mariners 3-0 up at half-time.
Goalkeeper Max Crocombe then made a string of saves to secure a trip to Southampton on Wednesday, 1 March.
Despite 60 places separating the sides, the Mariners had already knocked out League One sides in this season's cup run, including a 5-1 demolition of promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle.
Grimsby are currently 16th in League Two, nine points off both the drop zone and the play-off places, but will line up in the last 16 against Premier League opposition as the lowest-ranked team.
Luton boss Rob Edwards made six changes from the starting XI which beat Stoke to go fourth in the Championship on Saturday, but five of that side were named on the bench.
They looked in need of a rescue act after just nine minutes, however, when Orsi burst into the box and teed up Clifton whose left-footed strike beat Hatters goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.
Clifton then turned provider, flicking on a throw-in to Orsi whose half-volley found the bottom corner, and an upset looked odds-on when Amos whipped a left-footed free-kick in off the post.
It capped a nightmare first half for the visitors who were firmly second-best and created just one decent chance, at 2-0, when Elijah Adebayo's header, following Gabriel Osho's run, was kept out by Crocombe's fine save.
After a double-change from Luton at half-time, Crocombe somehow kept out Cauley Woodrow's point-blank header early in the second half, and Edwards made two more attacking substitutions before the hour in an attempt to spark a comeback.
Crocombe got down well to his left to stop Luke Berry's drilled shot and then denied Carlton Morris as substitute Alfie Doughty and Woodrow caused problems.
But the resilient Mariners managed the game well, and as the visitors' threat began to fizzle out, Bryn Morris almost made it 4-0, putting his back-post effort inches wide.
