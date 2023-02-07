Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay
GrimsbyGrimsby Town3LutonLuton Town0

Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town: League Two side shock Championship high-fliers in replay

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Grimsby Town last reached the fifth round in 1996 when they lost to Chelsea after a replay
Grimsby Town stunned Championship high-fliers Luton to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1996.

Harry Clifton, whose equaliser at Kenilworth Road earned the replay, gave the League Two side an early lead with a powerful strike.

Danilo Orsi's half-volley doubled the lead before a Danny Amos free-kick put the Mariners 3-0 up at half-time.

Goalkeeper Max Crocombe then made a string of saves to secure a trip to Southampton on Wednesday, 1 March.

Despite 60 places separating the sides, the Mariners had already knocked out League One sides in this season's cup run, including a 5-1 demolition of promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle.

Grimsby are currently 16th in League Two, nine points off both the drop zone and the play-off places, but will line up in the last 16 against Premier League opposition as the lowest-ranked team.

Luton boss Rob Edwards made six changes from the starting XI which beat Stoke to go fourth in the Championship on Saturday, but five of that side were named on the bench.

They looked in need of a rescue act after just nine minutes, however, when Orsi burst into the box and teed up Clifton whose left-footed strike beat Hatters goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Clifton then turned provider, flicking on a throw-in to Orsi whose half-volley found the bottom corner, and an upset looked odds-on when Amos whipped a left-footed free-kick in off the post.

It capped a nightmare first half for the visitors who were firmly second-best and created just one decent chance, at 2-0, when Elijah Adebayo's header, following Gabriel Osho's run, was kept out by Crocombe's fine save.

After a double-change from Luton at half-time, Crocombe somehow kept out Cauley Woodrow's point-blank header early in the second half, and Edwards made two more attacking substitutions before the hour in an attempt to spark a comeback.

Crocombe got down well to his left to stop Luke Berry's drilled shot and then denied Carlton Morris as substitute Alfie Doughty and Woodrow caused problems.

But the resilient Mariners managed the game well, and as the visitors' threat began to fizzle out, Bryn Morris almost made it 4-0, putting his back-post effort inches wide.

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 26Smith
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Maher
  • 2EfeteBooked at 80mins
  • 8Holohan
  • 17MorrisBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDriscoll-Glennonat 79'minutes
  • 4GreenSubstituted forHuntat 65'minutes
  • 22AmosBooked at 43mins
  • 15Clifton
  • 20OrsiSubstituted forEsselat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 5Pearson
  • 13Battersby
  • 16Hunt
  • 30Khouri
  • 39Essel
  • 44Scannell

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 32Osho
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29BellSubstituted forClarkat 60'minutes
  • 28ThorpeSubstituted forDoughtyat 45'minutes
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forMorrisat 60'minutes
  • 20WatsonBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMpanzuat 45'minutes
  • 23OnyedinmaBooked at 90mins
  • 8Berry
  • 11Adebayo
  • 10Woodrow

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 9Morris
  • 16Burke
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 18Clark
  • 27Pepple
  • 45Doughty
  • 47Piesold
  • 48Johnson
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
7,051

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Grimsby Town 3, Luton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 3, Luton Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Booking

    Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).

  6. Post update

    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Edwin Essel replaces Danilo Orsi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  10. Post update

    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Michee Efete (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Jordan Clark (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Michee Efete (Grimsby Town).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon replaces Bryn Morris.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Danilo Orsi.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryn Morris (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 21:58

    Can chris sutton predict the results every week.......... Oh he does lol, money for old rope

    Well done Town

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 21:57

    lots of needless added time on the Sheffield utd n Burnley matches ....hmmm and they both won in that added time hmmmm

  • Comment posted by cheadlereds, today at 21:56

    Well done Mariners! Amazing to think this is largely the same team that was mid table in The Conference 12 months ago. We’re on for an all McAtee brothers final in June 😂

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 21:55

    I told you when the previous game ended all level that Luton would struggle up North some of the Luton fans laughed , they aren’t laughing now. Well played Grimsby

  • Comment posted by toppo1, today at 21:55

    Well done the mariners!!!

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 21:54

    Well - that's embarrassing for Luton Town 🤭

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 21:53

    Removes all the fuss about Luton playing against the team their old manager left them for. Let's hope Barrow get through to the next round at Soton's expense.

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, today at 21:54

      The Cloud replied:
      I mean Grimsby

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 21:53

    Absolutely brilliant from the Mariners. But why is the FA messing around with the dates? Grimsby fans will be at St Mary’s in numbers but a Wednesday night??? The FA is clueless.

  • Comment posted by easy, today at 21:53

    "Grimsby Town stunned Championship high-fliers Luton"

    High-fliers Luton. Hilarious.

    Oh I get it. The airport.

    • Reply posted by badger, today at 21:59

      badger replied:
      Jeez.

      You seem a bit upset.

      Mind the gap.

  • Comment posted by Wolsey, today at 21:52

    Brilliant win Grimsby.......well deserved!

  • Comment posted by Sir Michael Taker, today at 21:52

    The Championship is garbage this season. Sheff Utd in the automatics getting nearly dragged to extra time by Wrexham and now 'high flying' Luton getting thumped by Grimsby.

    • Reply posted by hutchs88thminuteflyingheader, today at 21:55

      hutchs88thminuteflyingheader replied:
      it's the Cup. Means nothing as regards quality of C'ship teams.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:51

    Very well done Grimsby!
    Luton Town, what the hell was that, thank you for totally humiliating yourselves, your fine fans and the entire championship.

  • Comment posted by Yowmsaft, today at 21:51

    Back of the net, not even a fishing net!
    Great result!!

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:51

    Arsenal gave us all a laugh by losing to Everton, then the next day we all laughed again as Spurs beat Man City, now we had another laugh tonight as Grimsby kicked Luton’s sorry butt.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 21:51

    Not very Grim at all then 😁

  • Comment posted by Rickemo, today at 21:49

    Brilliant result from the Mighty Mariners, that's 3 League 1 clubs and a top 4 Championship despatched!!

  • Comment posted by Tim Gifford, today at 21:49

    Great performance. Great result. Fully deserved.

  • Comment posted by RayClarke9, today at 21:49

    We’ll done Mariners. Always a pleasure to see Luton defeated..🦌🦌🦌

  • Comment posted by maninacave, today at 21:48

    Nicely done Grimsby!

