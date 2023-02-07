Match ends, Burnley 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Nathan Tella scored at either end of the game as Championship leaders Burnley beat League One high-fliers Ipswich Town in their FA Cup fourth round replay.
The game got off to a tremendous start with Tella putting Burnley ahead after just 46 seconds.
George Hirst levelled from close range just over a minute later, however.
Tella won it for the Clarets in the third minute of stoppage time with a volley after a long ball forward.
Burnley will host Lancashire neighbours Fleetwood Town in the fifth round on 1 March.
Having impressed in a 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made seven changes, while Ipswich made nine changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Cambridge United.
It seemed that those changes made both sides shaky at the start - Vitinho released Ian Maatsen down the wing and found Lyle Foster before the ball fell to Tella who blasted it into the roof of the net for the opener.
But the reaction was instant - a wonderful ball from Sone Aluko released Kayden Jackson, who squared the ball to Hirst for a simple finish as Town levelled.
The game quietened down after the frenetic start with Ipswich seeing the better of a sloppy Burnley side as Hirst, Marcus Harness and Cameron Humphreys all had half-chances.
Tella forced Vaclav Hladky to tip over an effort five minutes after the break while Jackson forced a good save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell 15 minutes later following a swift Ipswich counter-attack.
With 20 minutes to go, both sides made triple changes to try and up the tempo - Luke Woolfenden almost put past his own goalkeeper eight minutes later as one of Burnley's substitutes Josh Brownhill put a ball across the face of the Ipswich goal.
Soon after, Tella was denied a penalty after going down under a Janoi Donacien challenge as Burnley began to create more chances.
The Clarets turned the screw as seven minutes of stoppage time began - Maatsen had a shot blocked in the first minute and from the resulting corner, Johann Berg Gudmundsson forced a save from Hladky before Tella finally won it.
Connor Roberts's long ball forward evaded Ashley Barnes as he and Woolfenden went up for the ball, but Tella ran in behind to fire in the winner.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 14Roberts
- 28Al Dakhil
- 3Taylor
- 29Maatsen
- 26BastienSubstituted forBrownhillat 69'minutes
- 4CorkBooked at 33minsSubstituted forCullenat 69'minutes
- 22da SilvaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forChurlinovat 70'minutes
- 11TwineSubstituted forGudmundssonat 84'minutes
- 23Tella
- 12FosterSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gudmundsson
- 8Brownhill
- 10Barnes
- 19Zaroury
- 20Franchi
- 24Cullen
- 27Churlinov
- 30Dervisoglu
- 36Beyer
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hladky
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 4Edmundson
- 21Leigh
- 5Morsy
- 30Humphreys
- 19JacksonSubstituted forEdwardsat 79'minutes
- 23AlukoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forChaplinat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11HarnessSubstituted forBroadheadat 70'minutes
- 27HirstBooked at 52minsSubstituted forLadapoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 2Keogh
- 3Davis
- 9Ladapo
- 10Chaplin
- 15Burgess
- 24Vincent-Young
- 29Edwards
- 33Broadhead
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
- Attendance:
- 11,543
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Post update
George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Post update
Kyle Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darko Churlinov (Burnley).
Booking
Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).
Post update
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 2, Ipswich Town 1. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Roberts.
Post update
Václav Hladky (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Václav Hladky.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ian Maatsen (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Lyle Foster because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Lyle Foster (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Now for Fleetwood.
Congratulations to Burnley though and at least we've given a very good team two good games.