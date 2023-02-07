Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay
BurnleyBurnley2IpswichIpswich Town1

Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town: Nathan Tella's double sends Clarets into FA Cup fifth round

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Nathan Tella celebrates
Southampton loanee Nathan Tella took his tally at Burnley to 11 goals in all competitions this season

Nathan Tella scored at either end of the game as Championship leaders Burnley beat League One high-fliers Ipswich Town in their FA Cup fourth round replay.

The game got off to a tremendous start with Tella putting Burnley ahead after just 46 seconds.

George Hirst levelled from close range just over a minute later, however.

Tella won it for the Clarets in the third minute of stoppage time with a volley after a long ball forward.

Burnley will host Lancashire neighbours Fleetwood Town in the fifth round on 1 March.

Having impressed in a 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made seven changes, while Ipswich made nine changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Cambridge United.

It seemed that those changes made both sides shaky at the start - Vitinho released Ian Maatsen down the wing and found Lyle Foster before the ball fell to Tella who blasted it into the roof of the net for the opener.

But the reaction was instant - a wonderful ball from Sone Aluko released Kayden Jackson, who squared the ball to Hirst for a simple finish as Town levelled.

The game quietened down after the frenetic start with Ipswich seeing the better of a sloppy Burnley side as Hirst, Marcus Harness and Cameron Humphreys all had half-chances.

Tella forced Vaclav Hladky to tip over an effort five minutes after the break while Jackson forced a good save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell 15 minutes later following a swift Ipswich counter-attack.

With 20 minutes to go, both sides made triple changes to try and up the tempo - Luke Woolfenden almost put past his own goalkeeper eight minutes later as one of Burnley's substitutes Josh Brownhill put a ball across the face of the Ipswich goal.

Soon after, Tella was denied a penalty after going down under a Janoi Donacien challenge as Burnley began to create more chances.

The Clarets turned the screw as seven minutes of stoppage time began - Maatsen had a shot blocked in the first minute and from the resulting corner, Johann Berg Gudmundsson forced a save from Hladky before Tella finally won it.

Connor Roberts's long ball forward evaded Ashley Barnes as he and Woolfenden went up for the ball, but Tella ran in behind to fire in the winner.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 14Roberts
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Maatsen
  • 26BastienSubstituted forBrownhillat 69'minutes
  • 4CorkBooked at 33minsSubstituted forCullenat 69'minutes
  • 22da SilvaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forChurlinovat 70'minutes
  • 11TwineSubstituted forGudmundssonat 84'minutes
  • 23Tella
  • 12FosterSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 8Brownhill
  • 10Barnes
  • 19Zaroury
  • 20Franchi
  • 24Cullen
  • 27Churlinov
  • 30Dervisoglu
  • 36Beyer

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 4Edmundson
  • 21Leigh
  • 5Morsy
  • 30Humphreys
  • 19JacksonSubstituted forEdwardsat 79'minutes
  • 23AlukoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forChaplinat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11HarnessSubstituted forBroadheadat 70'minutes
  • 27HirstBooked at 52minsSubstituted forLadapoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 2Keogh
  • 3Davis
  • 9Ladapo
  • 10Chaplin
  • 15Burgess
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 29Edwards
  • 33Broadhead
Referee:
Scott Oldham
Attendance:
11,543

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 2, Ipswich Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 2, Ipswich Town 1.

  3. Post update

    George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  5. Post update

    Kyle Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Darko Churlinov (Burnley).

  7. Booking

    Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).

  9. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 2, Ipswich Town 1. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

  11. Post update

    Václav Hladky (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Václav Hladky.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ian Maatsen (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Lyle Foster because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lyle Foster (Burnley).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  Comment posted by chris, today at 22:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 22:10

    Losing narrowly by conceding an injury-time goal to the Championship leaders in this 4th round replay is okay 1] considering the FA Cup is not our priority & 2] according to Chris Sutton - the very 'esteemed & knowledgeable' football pundit, we were predicted by him to lose 0-4 in the 1st match over a week back & 0-5 in this replay against Burnley!

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 22:12

      Tom replied:
      Chris Sutton is a bitter lemon. Love Robbie Savage winding him up on 606 every week.

  • Comment posted by veryape76, today at 22:09

    Played better than most Championship teams against Premier certainty. Hopefully we can concentrate on the league and push on for automatic promotion.

    • Reply posted by EGGFRAPPER, today at 22:12

      EGGFRAPPER replied:
      And good luck to you, that Ipswich team would hold their own in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:08

    Interesting game, goals right at the start and then in injury time, all quiet in-between. Hope nobody was late to the game and then left before start of injury time. 😉

  • Comment posted by John, today at 22:06

    It was close but once you start playing for time against us then you put yourself in danger of getting beaten.It shows the strength of the squad when we can start with a weakened team and still win.UTC.

  Comment posted by twinkle, today at 22:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by stevobfc, today at 22:06

    Good luck Ipswich ! Plenty of changes for both but u clearly have the squad depth. U gave a better account than half the teams we played. Good luck 💪💪

    • Reply posted by Jon Walker, today at 22:10

      Jon Walker replied:
      Spoken like a true football fan. Thanks for your kind words 🎩

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:05

    9mins added time and Burnley at home score in that time allotted hmmmmmm

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 22:04

    Good match .. better side won

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:04

    Well played Ipswich..Good luck for the rest of the season 👏

  • Comment posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:03

    Ipswich Town couldn’t beat Burnley. Lol 😂

  • Comment posted by Martin Barnes, today at 22:03

    Sounds like Ipswich gave us a tough pair of matches! Fleetwood next in the cup shouldn't be underestimated: remember Lincoln! Safe journey back to all Tractor Boys' fans...hell of a journey!

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 22:07

      Tom replied:
      We gave Burnley a tough couple of matches. You are flying in the Championship and going up. Good luck in the Premier League Burnley.

  • Comment posted by donnellys, today at 22:03

    Well played Ipswich one of the best teams we have played this season. Safe journey home to Suffolk. Good luck in the league.
    Now for Fleetwood.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:02

    Congratulations Burnley. Commiserations Ipswich Town.

  • Comment posted by bbchateukip, today at 22:02

    We (Ipswich) must have let more injury time goals in than any other team this season surely, it's beyond a joke.

    Congratulations to Burnley though and at least we've given a very good team two good games.

  • Comment posted by watsondoug, today at 22:01

    UTC

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:01

    That was close.

