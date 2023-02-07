Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella took his tally at Burnley to 11 goals in all competitions this season

Nathan Tella scored at either end of the game as Championship leaders Burnley beat League One high-fliers Ipswich Town in their FA Cup fourth round replay.

The game got off to a tremendous start with Tella putting Burnley ahead after just 46 seconds.

George Hirst levelled from close range just over a minute later, however.

Tella won it for the Clarets in the third minute of stoppage time with a volley after a long ball forward.

Burnley will host Lancashire neighbours Fleetwood Town in the fifth round on 1 March.

Having impressed in a 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made seven changes, while Ipswich made nine changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Cambridge United.

It seemed that those changes made both sides shaky at the start - Vitinho released Ian Maatsen down the wing and found Lyle Foster before the ball fell to Tella who blasted it into the roof of the net for the opener.

But the reaction was instant - a wonderful ball from Sone Aluko released Kayden Jackson, who squared the ball to Hirst for a simple finish as Town levelled.

The game quietened down after the frenetic start with Ipswich seeing the better of a sloppy Burnley side as Hirst, Marcus Harness and Cameron Humphreys all had half-chances.

Tella forced Vaclav Hladky to tip over an effort five minutes after the break while Jackson forced a good save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell 15 minutes later following a swift Ipswich counter-attack.

With 20 minutes to go, both sides made triple changes to try and up the tempo - Luke Woolfenden almost put past his own goalkeeper eight minutes later as one of Burnley's substitutes Josh Brownhill put a ball across the face of the Ipswich goal.

Soon after, Tella was denied a penalty after going down under a Janoi Donacien challenge as Burnley began to create more chances.

The Clarets turned the screw as seven minutes of stoppage time began - Maatsen had a shot blocked in the first minute and from the resulting corner, Johann Berg Gudmundsson forced a save from Hladky before Tella finally won it.

Connor Roberts's long ball forward evaded Ashley Barnes as he and Woolfenden went up for the ball, but Tella ran in behind to fire in the winner.