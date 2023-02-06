Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Graham Stack made his Arsenal debut in 2003 in the Carabao Cup against Rotherham and scored in the penalty shootout

Cardiff City goalkeeping coach Graham Stack has left the club after seven months in the role.

The 41-year-old's departure comes as recently appointed manager Sabri Lamouchi continues to shuffle his coaching staff.

Stack initially joined as part of Steve Morison's coaching team, and remained in the role under Mark Hudson.

"I am excited and look forward to what the future holds," Stack posted on social media.

The Bluebirds are currently one place above the Championship relegation zone and are winless in 11 league games.