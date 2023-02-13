Close menu

Liverpool v Everton: Can Merseyside's crisis-hit clubs save their season?

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool v Everton
Everton manager Sean Dyche takes charge in a Merseyside derby for the first time

It is a Merseyside derby that will see two clubs in crisis situations come up against each other.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side go into Monday's Premier League meeting at Anfield in freefall. They are without a victory in their past four league games and suffered a humbling defeat at Wolves in their last game.

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, enjoyed a dream start as Everton manager last weekend with victory over leaders Arsenal but his side remains in the relegation zone.

BBC Sport takes a look at the key issues surrounding the fixture.

How bad has it been for Liverpool?

Liverpool were on the cusp of footballing immortality last season; now they face the ignominy of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Their hold on the FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies has already been relinquished, and the out-of-form Reds also face a huge battle in the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition, coming up against Real Madrid, who the lost to in last season's final.

But it is their league form that has been most alarming. They face a monumental challenge to finish in the top four given they are currently in 10th place, 12 points adrift of Newcastle.

After 20 games this season and a 3-0 thumping by Wolves in the most recent outing, they have already conceded 28 goals, two more than in the entirety of last term, when they finished second - just one point behind champions Manchester City.

Liverpool goalscorers

"Liverpool have become a soft touch; there is no energy," former England captain Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day. "They are putting no pressure on the ball, it is just too easy.

"Klopp is not getting anywhere near enough out of that Liverpool team. You can moan about lack of investment, moan about players being tired physically but that first half against Wolves was just not acceptable."

The Reds have enjoyed a sustained period of success under German boss Klopp but face a range of issues including an ageing squad which requires a rebuild in midfield, prolonged injury issues to key players - Thiago being the latest - and a possible sale of the club by the summer.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports: "There was money there for a midfield player in the summer, they tried to get the lad (23-year-old French international Aurelien Tchouameni) that went to Real Madrid and they couldn't get him.

"Jurgen Klopp and his staff then decided 'we don't need to sign a midfield player' - that is on them. Then from day one at Fulham, they haven't been able to cope with the intensity of a Premier League game of football and they have been ran over in virtually every game they have played."

Hope for Everton under Dyche?

Everton began their previous game without a win in 11 games in all competitions, a new manager in the hot seat and thousands of fans marching down Goodison Road protesting about the club's ownership.

They ended the day with three points after a battling victory over league leaders Arsenal and now have real hope of escaping relegation and avoiding the prospect of ending an unbroken top-flight stay dating back to 1954.

The Toffees sold academy product Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £40m last month and failed to make a single signing but even so, the transformation under Dyche in just a short space of time was evident last weekend.

Everton enjoyed a 'new manager bounce' as they outfought the Gunners with a display full of fight and determination - everything that was missing under former manager Frank Lampard.

It was just their fourth league victory of the campaign and it left them in the relegation zone.

"It is a start point," said Dyche afterwards. "It doesn't guarantee the next one, that is what I have learned."

Former Everton defender Ashley Williams said: "Sean Dyche is the kind of character that has come in and given everyone a boost.

"They looked fit and up for it (against Arsenal) - and if they continue to do that, the fans will get right behind them."

The visitors could be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is described as "touch and go" with a hamstring issue.

Everton's derby misery

Everton's record against Liverpool in the Premier League is not great, with 10 victories in 61 meetings.

The Toffees have one win in their past 24 league games against Liverpool (D13 L10). That win was at Anfield in February 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Their shock 1-0 win over Arsenal last time out came despite having just 28% possession, so how do they get at Liverpool on Monday?

Well, Liverpool have conceded the first goal in 12 of their 20 top-flight games this term so netting the opener and then staying organised like they did against Arsenal might do the job.

How crucial will it be for both teams to contain the counter-attacks? Everton have conceded the most goals (7) from opponents breaking clear this term, while Liverpool are next on the list with five.

How important is the derby to both teams?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "After the game we played against Wolves, we have to show a reaction again. I know our people want to see that - we have to show that.

"This is not a time we wanted to have or a time we are happy to be in but I think it is a time where we can show, if we want to, that the club is really special."

Everton manager Sean Dyche: "A derby game, big game, new experience for me. Form goes out of the window but the feel of the game can affect the performance. I was looking for a reaction and performance against Arsenal. Can we give another one of the back of last week?

"You want to exploit anything in a game of football. I have been doing a lot of work with the players in that feel; it is not about one thing, it is about everything. Can we play and perform better than them?"

'Reds fail to resolve vulnerabilities'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "Liverpool have conceded first in 12 of their Premier League matches this season, twice as many matches as they had conceded in first by this stage of last season and at least three times as many as their best seasons under Klopp after 20 matches.

"Only Southampton (17), West Ham (14) and Bournemouth (13), all currently in the Premier League's bottom five, have conceded the opening goal more frequently than Liverpool this term.

"This vulnerability was already present towards the end of last season when Liverpool conceded first in all of their last four matches of 2021-2022. The Reds have therefore conceded first in 16 of their past 24 Premier League games.

"Everton have scored first at Anfield in just one Premier League match in the past 20 years. Two years ago, Richarlison scored first and Everton won 2-0 to record their only Premier League win at Anfield this century."

Comments

Join the conversation

250 comments

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 06:49

    I think the only way Liverpool can save there season,is to beat Real Madrid next week,not Everton this week.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 07:02

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      So... no?

  • Comment posted by Guff, today at 08:27

    10th place v 18th place - relegation 6 pointer in February on Merseyside

    Everton to win by a goal.

    • Reply posted by alicante , today at 08:52

      alicante replied:
      We are there for the taking. 3 or 4 nil if Everton are up for it

  • Comment posted by TheGreatSimondo, today at 08:03

    I think both teams will see this season as a disaster. I knew Liverpool wouldn't be the side they was over the last 3 seasons and losing Mane was a big loss but I didn't expect them to be so poor. Everton surely didn't expect another scrap but are well stuck in one now. There's still a way to go but Liverpool won't be in the CL next season and Everon should survive by the skin of their teeth

  • Comment posted by NeutralRed, today at 08:31

    Humility has been one of the cornerstones upon which the success of LFC had been built on. I am old enough to have seen Shanks and Bob honour this tradition, which Klopp is also upholding should anyone care to listen to what he has to say.

    We're in a bad rut. We need to stick together and support our team, not harangue our rival fans, and hope we can turn the tide.

    Please stop the baiting.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 08:35

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Comedy Gold. Biggest glory hunting fans on the planet. Bringing 5"6 times" up every time they lose to Forest, Leeds, Brighton et al

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 07:14

    Just want to see some effort from Pool

    • Reply posted by bulldogtoffee, today at 08:33

      bulldogtoffee replied:
      Blackpool

  • Comment posted by U15373334, today at 07:51

    I think Everton can stay up, if they scrap.

    For Liverpool it's a three season rebuild. Entire new midfield, new forward(s), new centre halves, new right back.

    Liverpool fans think it'll all be ok next season, well it won't.

    • Reply posted by TheGreatSimondo, today at 08:06

      TheGreatSimondo replied:
      The new forwards Liverpool have brought in hasn't gone to plan that's obvious to see but they are young and still have time to click, I agree about the midfield and will Bellingham join with no CL football and would be make that much difference? Not on his own. Klopp has more of a job lifting heads but he's more of capable than doing it. It won't take 3 seasons not with a world class manager

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 06:51

    Imagine being 10th being labelled as a "crisis"...

    • Reply posted by Jack O, today at 07:03

      Jack O replied:
      Of course it's a crisis, points wise you are much closer to the bottom 3 than top 3.
      Are you saying there is not a problem at Liverpool?

  • Comment posted by wirral reds, today at 07:12

    Is it worth giving Klopp five months off to stick a back-pack on and disappear. His high intensity must require a break. Shankly needed the same in 1974 and if he’d been persuaded by Paisley, he would have come back.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 08:16

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Yes back packing around the town of madrid. Soaking in the history of Real Madrid and having a chat with representatives

  • Comment posted by JBM, today at 09:38

    The donkey derby.For this season at least.

  • Comment posted by OK27, today at 08:07

    You heard it here first:
    Everton finish in 16th place, above LFC.

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 08:10

      bob shankly replied:
      The nation is hoping that Everton finish in 17th place and yes, above the Liv lot

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 09:19

    The way both teams are performing this season it should be called The “Miseryside” derby!!

  • Comment posted by Heathy94, today at 08:20

    Easy 3 points for Everton.

  • Comment posted by Big Kahunaburger, today at 08:19

    2020: Salah - the toast of Merseyside.

    2023: Salah - not even worth a camels humps - not even one hump.

    • Reply posted by raymond parsons, today at 10:21

      raymond parsons replied:
      did he play with rambo in 2021

  • Comment posted by Ann, today at 09:49

    Merseyside derbies are very tricky to predict whichever team is in form or not. I hope Everton can win towards staying up. Liverpool don't need the points.....

    • Reply posted by L26, today at 09:54

      L26 replied:
      “Liverpool don’t need the points”?

  • Comment posted by bulldogtoffee, today at 09:31

    No matter how well both teams are doing or not still the biggest derby in England

    • Reply posted by 1Title in 33, today at 09:40

      1Title in 33 replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 09:04

    For Everton to save their season, they only need to stay up, and I think they will. Liverpool will need at least a top 6 finish, and it's looking unlikely, to say the least.

    • Reply posted by Herecomesthesun, today at 09:55

      Herecomesthesun replied:
      Are you talking about next season and the Championship?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 08:51

    A couple of mid table clubs struggling against relegation, however I do wish Everton well tonight and have a good chance of walking away with something given Liverpool haven't even won a game this year in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Pewlastic, today at 09:18

    It wouldn't make one iota of a difference if pewl did save their season, jurgy will not be there for the next one anyway as Madrid have already tapped him up.

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 09:14

    Looking forward to this one. Everton have rolled their sleeves up now and Liverpool will have to to match them. If both go into with that attitude, it should be a real ding-dong. 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽

  • Comment posted by Magpie ex pat, today at 08:58

    Worried Toon fan here. Liverpool game coming up, Pool always raise their game against Newcastle.

    • Reply posted by Priest, today at 09:03

      Priest replied:
      Hard to believe Newcastle have only lost one premier game & are still 4th. Any other years they might have been top. Mental.

