Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Mark Jackson's MK Dons next play against Oxford United at home on Saturday

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson believes the club's activity in the January transfer window "sharpens everybody up" for the remainder of the season.

That victory followed two home defeats to leave Jackson's side 19th, one point above the relegation zone.

"Having that competition [for places] is really vital," Jackson told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It's up to the boys on the pitch to keep that shirt and the boys off it to try and get it."

Deadline-day recruit Anthony Stewart from Aberdeen was not available for the match against Rovers.

The centre-back helped Wycombe reach last season's League One play-off final at the Dons' expense and Jackson has no doubt he has an important role to play.

Jack Tucker and Zak Jules filled the central defensive roles against Rovers and Jackson said: "Those two players have been playing really well. They had some difficult moments and made mistakes, but that's what happens in football.

"I think they've been strong as a pair but bringing Anthony in provides that experience that we'll need. And sometimes we will go three at the back and change our approach to games."

The Dons are at home to Oxford United on Saturday before a testing run of games against Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich - fifth, first and third in League One - but Jackson is happy with the way his side are performing.

"We knew coming out of those last two games at home, there were loads and loads of positives [despite the results]," he added.

"The players brought a real physicality to the game [against Rovers]. They are going to empty that tank on the pitch and the players who go on [as subs] are going to be ready to fill that void and carry on the job."