Forest Green are winless in their past 10 matches and without a victory under new head coach Duncan Ferguson

Forest Green Rovers head coach Duncan Ferguson said he "absolutely" believes the team can avoid relegation despite being bottom of League One.

Ferguson has lost his first two matches since taking over, including a 2-0 home defeat by Peterborough on Saturday.

Forest Green are seven points from safety and have played at least two games more than the teams around them.

"I don't even look at the league, that is the absolute truth," Ferguson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We've just got to concentrate on the next game and there's no point in looking at the league. We are where we are."

The Gloucestershire club have lost their past four league matches in their first season in the third tier, and have not won in 10 games in all competitions.

They next face relegation rivals Morecambe - three places and six points above them in 21st - on 11 February.

"I knew the job that I was coming into," added Ferguson. "I knew it was going to be incredibly difficult, but I've enjoyed it believe it or not because I think we've had two good performances.

"We've always been in the game, particularly last week with [the 2-1 defeat by] Shrewsbury. This week we were always in the game - it was never a 2-0 game.

"We want to pick up a point, don't we? We're desperate for the lads to get a point. We'll just keep on working, keep in good shape, keep getting in attacking thirds and score some goals and hopefully we can get a good result."