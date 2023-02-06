Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over.

Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse.

But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for the Blades.

"We'll be going there to make it a cup tie and give everything that we've got to try and get through," Parkinson said.

"Logic tells you that our great opportunity was to win the game at home but equally we went to Coventry and played really well on the day."

National League club Wrexham beat Coventry, who like Sheffield United are in the Championship, 4-3 in the third round before they came close to shocking the Blades.

Wrexham responded after conceding a goal inside two minutes and losing two key defenders by taking the game to Paul Heckingbottom's team.

Parkinson said that the last remaining non-league side in the cup do not intend to change their approach against as they travel to face a team who are on course for promotion to the Premier League this season.

"We've got 4,700 fans behind that goal and I think that's important," said Parkinson, who led League Two Bradford City to the League Cup final in 2013.

"We're a better team when we're right on the front foot and are really, really positive.

"We're a team that if we take a step back it doesn't suit us nor the ethos of the club and the support that we've got.

"There's got to be a certain intensity about the way we play.

"When we play the manner that we did against Sheffield United and in the second half against Altrincham, we're a decent side.

"Let's see how good we are going to a top-two [Championship] team away from home."

Wrexham's priority this season is promotion and they are three points behind National League leaders following a 2-1 win at Altrincham last Saturday.

The winners of Tuesday's replay at Bramall Lane will host Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in the next round.

However Parkinson says his side have been too busy focusing on their League Two promotion push as well as the Sheffield United replay to contemplate facing Antonio Conte's men.

"It's a great draw and we'll do everything we can to try and get to that stage," he added.

"The lads haven't spoken about it because up to Saturday we'd had several chats with the lads about the league game and what we've said all along, the cup is a bonus for us."

The trip to Sheffield will be the second of eight fixtures for Wrexham in a busy February schedule.

Parkinson says his squad will be utilised for the punishing run of games.

"It's unrealistic to think you're going to go with the same team Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday," he said.

"But equally I feel that we've got the squad which can cope with that.

"We've got a couple of players coming back into the fray and Jacob Mendy came off the bench at the weekend.

"So it's just being realistic like any club and like any manager by utilising the squad to its maximum and having one eye on the bench at all times.

"We've got that ammunition to come off the bench and change the game."