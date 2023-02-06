FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?
BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round replays, and picked out the teams he thinks will make it through to the last 16.
|FA Cup fourth-round replay predictions
|When?
|Gap in league?
|Result
|Sutton
|TUESDAY, 7 FEB
|Burnley v Ipswich
|26
|x-x
|5-0
|Fleetwood v Sheff Wed
|16
|x-x
|0-1
|Grimsby v Luton
|60
|x-x
|0-2
|Sheff Utd v Wrexham
|72
|x-x
|5-1
|WEDNESDAY, 8 FEB
|Sunderland v Fulham
|21
|x-x
|1-2 AET
AET = After extra time
Sunderland versus Fulham is being shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
SUTTON'S FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND PREDICTIONS
All games kick off at 19:45 GMT.
|Key:
|PL = Premier League
|C = Championship
|L1 = League One
|L2 = League Two
|NL = non-league
|r = won after replay
|H = Home
|A = Away
TUESDAY, 7 FEBRUARY
Burnley v Ipswich
|Championship (1st)
|v
|League One (3rd)
|Who did they beat?
|3R: Bournemouth (PL) A
|3R: Rotherham (C) H
|2R: Buxton (NL) H
|1R: Bracknell (NL) A
I sensed some unhappiness from Ipswich supporters towards me after I went for Burnley to win 4-0 at Portman Road, and the game finished 0-0.
But both teams made so many changes when they first met that it made it incredibly difficult to predict what would happen.
I can definitely see Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna doing the same again on Tuesday, and why wouldn't he?
It's a long way for them to travel to Turf Moor and they play League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
On top of that, Burnley's home record this season is almost impeccable, with 11 wins and four draws from 15 games in the Championship.
It's going to be a long journey home for Ipswich fans, and I think it is going to be a miserable one.
Sutton's prediction: 5-0
Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday
|League One (17th)
|v
|League One (1st)
|Who did they beat?
|3R: QPR (C) H
|3R: Newcastle (PL) H
|2R: Ebbsfleet (NL) A
|2R: Mansfield (L2) H
|1R: Oxford City (NL) H
|1R: Morecambe (L1) H
Promotion is clearly the priority for Sheffield Wednesday. They have been on a great run to go top of League One, but they still have to watch out for teams like Derby who are giving it a real go to catch them.
Fleetwood got a really good draw at Hillsborough first time out, and you might think home advantage gives them the edge now, but I actually think Wednesday will nick this one.
Sutton's prediction: 0-1
Grimsby v Luton
Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live
|League Two (16th)
|v
|Championship (4th)
|Who did they beat?
|3R: Burton (L1) H
|3R: Wigan (C) Ar
|2R: Cambridge Utd (L1) A
|1R: Plymouth (L1) H
This one surprised me, with Grimsby getting a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road a few days after being smashed 5-0 by Swindon in League Two.
Luton's level of performance was awful for a team in the Championship play-offs, and Grimsby might even have won it first time around - so they will certainly fancy their chances on their own patch.
I don't see Luton being as bad again, though. Maybe Grimsby's chance has come and gone?
Sutton's Prediction: 0-2
Sheff Utd v Wrexham
Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live
|Championship (2nd)
|v
|National League (1st)
|Who did they beat?
|3R: Millwall (C) A
|3R: Coventry (C) A
|2R: Farnborough (NL) H
|1R: Oldham (NL) H
This is another tie where it feels like the underdogs have had their chance.
Wrexham had their opportunity, when they were at home and in front against Sheffield United's 10 men deep in stoppage time.
It was all there for them but they could not manage the Hollywood finish to hold on and set up a fifth-round tie with Tottenham.
Everyone is talking about how exciting that game would be for the Welsh side but they are wrong to ignore Sheffield United after their form this season.
Even if the Blades make more changes, they should win at home and make plans for when Spurs are in town in a couple of weeks.
Sutton's Prediction: 5-1
WEDNESDAY, 8 FEBRUARY
Sunderland v Fulham
Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live
|Championship (9th)
|v
|Premier League (8th)
|Who did they beat?
|3R: Shrewsbury (L1) A
|3R: Hull City (C) A
What a story it would have been if Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg had not seen his late winner ruled out in the first game - he would have become the youngest-ever goalscorer in the FA Cup.
It was unfortunate for him, and for Sunderland too because they actually had a real go at Fulham.
If the Black Cats win this replay they face Leeds, and we get a replay of one of the most famous FA Cup finals in history - from 50 years ago in 1973 when Sunderland goalkeeper Jim Montgomery helped the Second Division side clinch a brilliant victory and Bob Stokoe ran on the pitch to celebrate.
But it is a big blow for them that striker Ross Stewart is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and Fulham still have to be favourites to progress despite being the away side.
I think Marco Silva's side should look at the FA Cup as being a real opportunity for them this season, because they are not going to get relegated now - they have not reached the semi-finals since 2002, so why not aim for Wembley?
Sutton's prediction: 1-2 after extra time
Chris Sutton was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
FA Cup fifth round draw in full
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
How is Sutton doing in the FA Cup?
Chris correctly backed nine of the 11 teams who have already made it through to the FA Cup fifth round. He currently leads Krept from rap duo Krept & Konan, who picked eight winners.
In the FA Cup third round, Sutton correctly predicted the winners of 19 of the 32 ties.
His guest for selected ties, Bad Education writer and podcast host Nathan Bryon, scored 9/16. From the same games, Sutton has a score of 10/16, with his prediction that Accrington would beat Boreham Wood in the final tie to be decided giving him the victory. Sutton also predicted that League One side Fleetwood would upset Nathan's team, QPR.
