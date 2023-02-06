Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson has died at the age of 64.

Thomson was capped seven times during his days with St Mirren, where he made over 280 appearances from 1978-84.

He then moved on to Dundee United, playing in the 1987 Uefa Cup final loss to Gothenburg and was also a runner-up in two Scottish Cup finals.

After a stint at Motherwell, he joined Rangers at the age of 36, spending two years as back up for Andy Goram, before ending his playing career at Dundee.

Having started coaching at Dens Park, he returned to Ibrox in 2001, spending six years working with the Rangers goalkeepers before a part-time switch to Kilmarnock.