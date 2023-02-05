Last updated on .From the section Man City

The Premier League has accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules following a long-running investigation.

It has referred the club to a commission over alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

In 2020 City had a two-year ban from European club competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), after Uefa ruled that City committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

In a statement the Premier League said City breached rules requiring them to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

This information included the club's revenue, including sponsorship revenue and operating costs.

Further breaches related to rules requiring full details of "manager remuneration".

These were related to the 2009-10 to 2012-13 seasons, when Roberto Mancini was in charge.

Last season City won their sixth Premier League title since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

More to follow.