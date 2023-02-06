We've been reassured on finances - Jeffrey

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has addressed speculation about the club's financial state by saying that the future of the Irish Premiership club will not be put at risk.

A number of players left the club in January and shareholders met to discuss financial developments on 25 January.

"The most important thing is Ballymena United FC and we won't be spending money we don't have," said Jeffrey.

"There will be constraints I'm sure and targets," added the Ballymena boss.

In response to media speculation last week about the extent of the club's financial problems, Ballymena United issued a statement external-link on Friday emphasising that there were "no emergencies" at the club.

Conor Keeley, Paul McElroy and Caolan Loughran left the club during the January transfer window, with striker David Parkhouse going on loan to Cliftonville and Robbie McVarnock the only arrival from Newington.

"The supposed difficulties some people are talking about is daft. There has been some absolute nonsense spoken by people who I don't know whether they have the interests of Ballymena at heart," added Jeffrey.

"The money we received from European football, from seven cup finals we have reached since Bryan [McLoughlin] and I came to the club and from the sale of Shay McCartan has helped.

"But since the change of landscape and the full-time teams coming in the financial demands have really increased, particularly for part-time clubs.

"You can only spend what you have to spend and we were always going to have to take some steps at Christmas to look at our squad, do some restructuring, some saving, some trimming. It's the same in any business.

"Any players that left weren't shoehorned out. They all went of their own volition.

"That enabled us to make savings we needed to do at the time and going forward I've been assured the Board are absolutely committed to increasing the revenue streams that we have.

"People are working desperately hard and we've been reassured that there is still money in the bank and we're going forward as best as we possibly can."

'Growing gap is a problem'

Matthew Armstrong, Ballymena chairman, confirmed to BBC Sport NI that the club has "identified some areas where we have to make savings and we will do so".

"We were fortunate to benefit from European money but it is now approaching four years since we had that and we have to cut our cloth as any business would do.

"The growing gap between full-time and part-time football is a problem and will continue to be so.

"My message to our supporters is stick with us. We've been here for 100 years and we'll be here for another 100 years."