LiverpoolLiverpool2EvertonEverton0

Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Reds return to winning ways after Merseyside derby triumph

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool the lead over Everton at Anfield
Mohamed Salah has been involved in 100 Premier League goals at Anfield (71 goals, 29 assists) in 104 appearance there

Liverpool recorded their first Premier League win in 2023 with a comfortable Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Anfield.

Sean Dyche's reign as Everton manager got off to the perfect start with a win over league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, but the task he has taken on after succeeding sacked Frank Lampard was laid out before him in graphic detail as they remain rooted in the bottom three.

Everton had actually kept Liverpool at arm's length before they were caught by a devastating counter-attack after 36 minutes, defender James Tarkowski's header hitting the post at one end before Darwin Nunez raced clear, squaring for Mohamed Salah to take advantage of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's poor positioning with a simple finish.

Liverpool snuffed out any hopes of an Everton recovery four minutes after the break.

And it was a special moment for £45m January signing Cody Gakpo, as he tapped in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross at the far post for his first goal since arriving at Anfield from PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool show signs of life

It has been a miserable 2023 for Liverpool, encapsulated by heavy away defeats at Brentford, Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the ease with which they were able to overcome Everton's admittedly flimsy challenge will lift the spirits.

This was a good night for Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp was able to include Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota on the bench after injury, the latter getting a rapturous reception when he was introduced as a second-half substitute for his first action since picking up the muscle problem that forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar.

Firmino also got a late outing.

Another big plus was Gakpo's goal, his first for Liverpool and a huge morale-booster for a player who has been quiet - although it would have been difficult for any new acquisition to come into such a struggling side who are ninth in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the Champions League places.

Gakpo's confidence visibly lifted after his goal, showing assured touches and looking more at ease than at any time in his short Liverpool career.

Liverpool were nowhere near their best - they did not have to be - but the sight of Salah on the scoresheet, goals from trademark lightning counter-attacks and a clean sheet will change the mood around Anfield considerably before a crucial visit to Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson celebrate after Liverpool take the lead against Everton at Anfield
Liverpool's victory was their first in the Premier League since 30 December

Everton revert to type

Everton started the Dyche era with a performance full of passion and competitive edge to stun Arsenal, but this was a reminder of why they face a serious relegation battle, and evidence that the display against the Gunners was very much the exception in this season of struggle.

None of the things Dyche expects from his teams was on show here. They were passive, slow and careless in possession - their major flaw once again exposed as they barely mounted a threat apart from Tarkowski's header that actually resulted in Liverpool breaking the deadlock.

The absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, injured once more after figuring for an hour against Arsenal, underscores the folly in not signing a replacement for Richarlison, an error in the summer compounded by the failure to correct it in January.

Much rests on the unreliable fitness of Calvert-Lewin, with Dyche having to rely on 22-year-old Ellis Simms, making only his second Premier League start. The youngster, understandably, struggled on his own up front with no service.

Everton now have a vital home game at home to managerless fellow strugglers Leeds United on Saturday and Dyche will want more of what they showed against Arsenal and less of what they produced at Anfield.

Player of the match

BajceticStefan Bajcetic

with an average of 8.25

Liverpool

  1. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    8.25

  2. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.85

  3. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.84

  4. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    7.83

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.77

  6. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.43

  7. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.31

  8. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.24

  9. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.13

  10. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    7.11

  11. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.03

  12. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.94

  13. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    6.74

  14. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.67

  15. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.58

  16. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    6.12

Everton

  1. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    3.75

  2. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    3.53

  3. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    3.50

  4. Squad number30Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    3.48

  5. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    3.44

  6. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    3.43

  7. Squad number50Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    3.35

  8. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    3.33

  9. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    3.33

  10. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    3.30

  11. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    3.28

  12. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    3.27

  13. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    3.15

  14. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    2.87

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 2Gomez
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 87mins
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 80'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 43BajceticSubstituted forKeïtaat 90'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forElliottat 90'minutes
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forFirminoat 80'minutes
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forJotaat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4van Dijk
  • 7Milner
  • 8Keïta
  • 9Firmino
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher

Everton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1PickfordBooked at 87mins
  • 23Coleman
  • 30CoadyBooked at 67mins
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 7McNeilSubstituted forMaupayat 78'minutes
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 84mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 8OnanaSubstituted forDaviesat 78'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 50SimmsSubstituted forGrayat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 11Gray
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Maupay
  • 22Godfrey
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Everton 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Mohamed Salah.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Stefan Bajcetic.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

  9. Booking

    Jordan Pickford (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

  12. Booking

    Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Bajcetic.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Everton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Iwobi with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Cody Gakpo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Amadou Onana.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
646 comments

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 21:54

    Bajcetic outstanding. Barely put a foot wrong.

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 22:00

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      That lad is class...

      No diggety...

      No doubt...

      Isn't he.

  • Comment posted by leedsupooltic, today at 21:56

    Good to see Pickford make a complete arse of himself

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He never acts like this when he plays for England

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:54

    Credit to both clubs for the kind donation to support the victims of the devastating Earthquakes in Türkiye & Syria

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 21:57

      Elvis replied:
      All Premier League and Championship clubs are involved

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:56

    Congratulations to Gakpo on his first Liverpool goal.
    The first one is sometimes the most difficult one to get. Also, saw some very good movement from him tonight, he should be able to build upon this going forward.

    • Reply posted by livingmercerway, today at 22:05

      livingmercerway replied:
      An offside tap in pleased you so much 🥴🙃😆😳

  • Comment posted by Quintessential mindless modern epicene, today at 21:54

    Pickford being his animated self again all game.
    Focus on your job and not allow Salah a basic tap in maybe?
    Sunday League stuff.

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 22:02

      OnmeEd replied:
      He's not very clevva..

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:56

    If Everton cannot beat Liverpool, when Liverpool are in their current state, when can they beat Liverpool? Or are Everton content with 1 win every 25 or so years?

    • Reply posted by David Watts, today at 22:00

      David Watts replied:
      By the time Everton gets its next win at Anfield Lpool might have another PL Title by then..25 years,highly unlikely I’ll be around to see it happen..

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 22:04

    Pickford could start a fight in an empty room. He still wouldn't win it though.

    • Reply posted by dr , today at 22:11

      dr replied:
      Robertson no better

  • Comment posted by fanofsport, today at 21:58

    Bajcetic was man of the match, outstanding performance 👏
    Good to see Salah looking sharper, Jota back and Gakpo scoring .

    Good job all round 👏

    • Reply posted by McEvoy, today at 22:09

      McEvoy replied:
      Bajcetic a real prospect. Can now move Keita on, this summer. Sadly, he really hasn't delivered.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:55

    Dyche out

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:09

      Sport Report replied:
      Everton are OK. They just need a new manager.

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 22:01

    Looked a lot sharper tonight Players at last coming back from injuries Big test next 2 games…🤞🤞🤞 What a total 🔔 END Pickford……🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 22:22

      big nolte replied:
      He typifies the modern football player , probably best mates with grealish .

  • Comment posted by ADKL, today at 22:00

    Chris Sutton, “you plonker!”.
    🤨🤨🤨

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 22:10

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      He got the Man U game wrong too, he really is the worst, bring back Lawro;)

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:56

    A much improved performance by Liverpool, (hopefully) now heading in the right direction, especially with the key injured players coming back.
    Oh, and that number 43 for Liverpool certainly has a very bright future.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:08

      Sport Report replied:
      He's made that number 43 shirt his own

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 21:53

    Well the Sean Dyce bounce lasted about as long as Man U’s title hopes

    • Reply posted by HahaWeWon, today at 21:57

      HahaWeWon replied:
      Stiff neck looking down at you....again

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:55

    Thought after beating Arsenal, Everton would have come out and played with confidence, but they played like they had heard just before the kick off that they had been relegated.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:02

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Wow, what a break by Nunez and goal by Salah, just like the Liverpool that we all knew up until this season.
      Could ‘hitting the post’ be the moment, once all is said and done, that sends Everton down to the Championship?

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:53

    There is something absolutely stinking at Everton. Since Moshiri took over in 2016 they've spent over £700m on players and burned through 7 "permanent" managers in that time, including two champions league winners, one of them the most decorated in the competition.

    They should be battling for Europe, not in a relegation battle for a second season running.

    • Reply posted by dixie, today at 22:05

      dixie replied:
      Think you have made the £700m up, but don’t let facts get in the way of you fictional figures.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 21:55

    You have to credit Liverpool. They are probably slightly better than Everton right now, but this is a big win for them.

    • Reply posted by Rae, today at 22:04

      Rae replied:
      Slightly?, Gandalf the unwise?

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:55

    New manager bounce wore off pretty quick.
    Everton were very poor compared to the Arsenal game.
    Liverpool wanted it a lot more and deserved the win.

    I'm not sure where Pickford was going in that first goal though.

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 22:05

      dave replied:
      Didn’t see Salah in the middle though he was going to intercept it 😎😎😎🤣🤣🤣🎁gift for Salah

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:55

    What was Pickford thinking on Liverpool’s first goal, it seemed as if he was certain the ball would be passed to Gakpo, not Salah, as looking at it from a front view, Pickford’s eyes and outstretched body is turned towards Gakpo, not Salah.
    An England number one should do better in that situation. Not that as a Liverpool fan, I should be complaining.