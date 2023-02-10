Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou remains a strong candidate for the Leeds United managerial vacancy but former Celtic forward Andy Walker does not expect the Australian to leave Glasgow at this time. (Sun) external-link

Manager Michael Beale believes Rangers' disappointing Champions League campaign this season was down to many of the players from last term's Europa League run being sidelined. (Record) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale refuses to rule a return for midfielder Steven Davis, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury and is out of contract this summer. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone head of football operations Gus MacPherson believes Rangers' recent criticisms of the McDiarmid Park pitch was "very, very unprofessional". (Record) external-link

MacPherson reveals St Jonhstone's pitch will get attention during the summer. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, MacPherson says the backlash to Saints' decision to give three of their four to Rangers supporters for the recent Scottish Cup tie was an "an eye opener". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart, who joined MK Dons on loan in January, has been injured in training and could be out for the rest of the season. (Sun) external-link

Interim boss Barry Robson will strengthen his case to be the next Aberdeen manager with every victory he records, believes former Pittodrie boss Craig Brown. (Record) external-link

Robson believes assistant Steve Agnew will be key to reviving Aberdeen's fortunes. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox admits to being naïve in thinking VAR would only have minor teething problems following its introduction in Scotland. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Hamilton head coach John Rankin, whose side host Hearts in Friday's Scottish Cup tie, says he "loved" his time coaching with the Tynecastle club but felt he had to move on to progress. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dylan Easton insists Raith Rovers are not afraid of Scottish Cup opponents Motherwell after the Kirkcaldy side reached the SPFL Trust Cup final. (Courier - subscription required) external-link