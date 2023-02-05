News Saints secure top four spot in Adran Premier
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
The New Saints secured their place in Adran Premier's Championship Conference ahead of the second half of the season with a 4-0 win over Abergavenny.
Midweek results meant Saints needed to by win a margin of or more four goals to take the final top four spot.
Lucie Platt set the Saints on their way before Helen Evans scored a second to give them a 2-0 interval lead.
Isobel Redding got the home side's third with Emily Ridge scoring the all important fourth two minutes from time.