Harry Kane: Tottenham striker overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer

Last updated on

Harry Kane has moved ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer with his 267th goal for the club and 200th in the Premier League .

The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with a low finish against Manchester City in his 304th Premier League game for Spurs.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.

Kane's finish in Sunday's encounter with City was typically coolly taken, fired in low after he had been set up by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the box.

The England captain is the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Alan Shearer, with 260, and Wayne Rooney, with 208.

He has reached his double century of goals in the competition in fewer games than both of those two, with Shearer taking 306 games and Rooney needing 462 to reach the tally.

He has scored 17 league goals this season and 19 in total for Spurs, 11 more than the next highest scorer for the club, Son Heung-min.

Kane is also just one goal away from becoming the leading all-time goalscorer for England. He is currently tied on 53 with Rooney.

Harry Kane (bottom left) acknowledges the goal that breaks the Spurs record
Kane is also one goal away from becoming England's all-time record goalscorer
Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by essjayeff, today at 17:14

    I thought the stattos had found 2 extra Charity Shield goals for Greaves (from the days when the CS was an official fixture) that meant his total was 268?

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 17:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by pablito, today at 17:13

    Couldn't this have waited before the game is over ??

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 17:13

    We’ll played Harry Englands finest 👍

    Welcome to the ten Haag revolution next season 👊🔥🔥

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 17:13

    Congratulations to Harry Kane, but in my opinion Jimmy Greaves is still in a class of his own.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 17:12

    Cue the ignorant 'he's not that good' comments. Well done Harry, the goal scoring stats speak for themselves. 👏

  • Comment posted by Priest, today at 17:11

    Can’t score a penalty when I count, bottler

    • Reply posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 17:13

      OswaldCobblepot replied:
      Grow up

  • Comment posted by ScubaPuffin, today at 17:11

    🤷

  • Comment posted by iamatractorboy, today at 17:11

    At least the media are deigning to mention Greaves. He's usually airbrushed out of history given the obsession with starting all records in 1992.

  • Comment posted by Enjoying This, today at 17:10

    Not a spurs fan but Congratulations Harry Kane, world class striker

