Harry Kane: Tottenham striker overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer

Harry Kane has moved ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer with his 267th goal for the club and 200th in the Premier League .

The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with a low finish against Manchester City in his 304th Premier League game for Spurs.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.

Kane's finish in Sunday's encounter with City was typically coolly taken, fired in low after he had been set up by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the box.

The England captain is the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Alan Shearer, with 260, and Wayne Rooney, with 208.

He has reached his double century of goals in the competition in fewer games than both of those two, with Shearer taking 306 games and Rooney needing 462 to reach the tally.

He has scored 17 league goals this season and 19 in total for Spurs, 11 more than the next highest scorer for the club, Son Heung-min.

Kane is also just one goal away from becoming the leading all-time goalscorer for England. He is currently tied on 53 with Rooney.

Harry Kane (bottom left) acknowledges the goal that breaks the Spurs record
Kane is also one goal away from becoming England's all-time record goalscorer
Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by fame, today at 17:29

    Congratulations Harry Kane
    You do deserve a trophy!

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 17:28

    Spurs legend indeed but what have you won?

  • Comment posted by Wedge, today at 17:28

    Comparing apples to oranges, todays players are scoring goals which were not allowed years ago with team mates in offside positions.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 17:27

    Whoopy do, who cares!

  • Comment posted by stellatorty, today at 17:25

    Just imagine how many he might have scored in a decent team?

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 17:25

    Great record, but when you play more games you will prob score more goals

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 17:27

      Peter replied:
      Why hasn’t anyone else scored that many then?

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 17:25

    Futile comparing the 2 though.Greaves didn't take penalties.Kanes haul is a fantastic effort all the Same+he's stayed loyal 2spurs,instead of chasing the big bucks like so many.Kanes game has evolved.His link play , unlike greaves is 2nd to none.Not as quick as Jimmy,who was rapid, could dribble+ had fantastic balance.Both 2 footed.And on today's pitches Greaves would have thrived even more.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 17:26

      Peter replied:
      It’s not comparing. It’s about the numbers

  • Comment posted by the knowledge, today at 17:24

    How about some silverware to go with the goals.
    Harry Kane will be the only England striker with jack diddly

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 17:24

    Congratulations to Harry Kane

    Definitely One Of Our Own

    COYs

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 17:24

    Well done from a city fan

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 17:24

    Congratulations to Harry Kane on a remarkable achievement,the new record set will be staying for decades, he’s not just a Tottenham treasure but a National 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 treasure,he is a once in a generation player, he just makes it look so easy,always calm&composed.. From a Chelsea Loyalist..

  • Comment posted by mumndad, today at 17:23

    Harry's first EPL goal came on April 7, 2014 in a match against Sunderland. Now he is THEE legend.

  • Comment posted by Priest, today at 17:23

    Can’t score a penalty when it counts - bottler!

  • Comment posted by Brockite, today at 17:23

    I have had the pleasure of watching both live. Fantastic players. Congratulations Harry

  • Comment posted by Johnny Thunder, today at 17:20

    As a gunner, may I put aside tribalism and warmly congratulate Harry on his truly magnificent achievement. Silly comments about penalties aside, he is a beast of a striker and I don’t know any gunner who would have rejected him up front for Arsenal. Now, why not make it a hat trick Harry (no self interest here of course)?

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 17:23

      Mate replied:
      Your not the only Arsenal fan to be doing this, I am finding myself Harry and Spurs fan today

  • Comment posted by mb018538, today at 17:18

    Fair play to Kane. Consistently gets the goals season after season. Shame he’s got nothing to show for it in the trophy cabinet.

    • Reply posted by Greame Tailor, today at 17:25

      Greame Tailor replied:
      Here come the backhanded compliments!

  • Comment posted by OscarCharlie, today at 17:17

    A massive achievement, but different era. They always played with 2 strikers in every team back then, spurs have played with 1 ever since Kane arrived. It will be a long time before its reached again though! well done.

  • Comment posted by Men of Glatten FC, today at 17:17

    Well deserved - top player and club servant and seems like a decent human too. Congrats. A Scouse Red.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 17:16

    Any chance of a picture of Kane's trophy cabinet......

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:15

    Greaves was a much better goal scorer … PERIOD !

    • Reply posted by karn9evil, today at 17:22

      karn9evil replied:
      Less goals for Spurs though.

