Harry Kane has moved ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer with his 267th goal for the club and 200th in the Premier League .

The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with a low finish against Manchester City in his 304th Premier League game for Spurs.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.

Kane's finish in Sunday's encounter with City was typically coolly taken, fired in low after he had been set up by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the box.

The England captain is the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Alan Shearer, with 260, and Wayne Rooney, with 208.

He has reached his double century of goals in the competition in fewer games than both of those two, with Shearer taking 306 games and Rooney needing 462 to reach the tally.

He has scored 17 league goals this season and 19 in total for Spurs, 11 more than the next highest scorer for the club, Son Heung-min.

Kane is also just one goal away from becoming the leading all-time goalscorer for England. He is currently tied on 53 with Rooney.

