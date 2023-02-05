Close menu
Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1AC MilanAC Milan0

Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Lautaro Martinez scores only goal in San Siro

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lautaro Martinez
Only Giuseppe Meazza (12) and Istvan Nyers (11) have scored more goals for Inter Milan in the derby than Lautaro Martinez (seven)

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro.

Second-placed Inter remain 13 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, who won 3-0 at Spezia earlier in the day.

Captain Martinez headed the only goal of the game from a corner by former Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Inter had two goals disallowed late on - substitute Romelu Lukaku's effort was ruled out for a foul on Malick Thiaw and Martinez's strike for offside.

A long video assistant referee decision upheld the decision to rule out Argentina striker Martinez's effort because he was offside when he ran onto Lukaku's flick to slot home.

Milan, who dropped to sixth in Serie A this weekend, have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

Stefano Pioli's side did not manage a shot on target until the 75th minute, when Andre Onana denied Brahim Diaz.

The title remains firmly in Napoli's hands thanks to their comfortable win at Spezia, with Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia converting a penalty and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen scoring twice.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 37Skriniar
  • 15AcerbiBooked at 68mins
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forAsllaniat 90+4'minutes
  • 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 89'minutes
  • 22MkhitaryanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBrozovicat 71'minutes
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 71'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 71'minutes
  • 10La Martínez

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti
  • 77Brozovic
  • 90Lukaku

AC Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 20KaluluBooked at 32mins
  • 24KjaerSubstituted forRebicat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 46GabbiaBooked at 49minsSubstituted forThiawat 70'minutes
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 55'minutes
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
  • 33Krunic
  • 8Tonali
  • 19Hernández
  • 9GiroudBooked at 84mins
  • 27OrigiSubstituted forRafael Leãoat 55'minutesBooked at 62mins

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 10Díaz
  • 12Rebic
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 28Thiaw
  • 32Pobega
  • 40Vranckx
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 77Vásquez
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin Gosens.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Kristjan Asllani replaces Nicolò Barella.

  7. Post update

    Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Hakan Çalhanoglu.

  11. Booking

    Ante Rebic (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Çalhanoglu (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Simon Kjaer.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  17. Post update

    Ciprian Tatarusanu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Booking

    Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th February 2023

  • SpeziaSpezia0NapoliNapoli3
  • TorinoTorino1UdineseUdinese0
  • FiorentinaFiorentina1BolognaBologna2
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21182151153656
2Inter Milan21141641261543
3Roma21124528181040
4Lazio20115436162038
5Atalanta21115539241538
6AC Milan2111553730738
7Torino218672222030
8Udinese217862823529
9Bologna218582831-329
10Empoli216871926-726
11Monza207492528-325
12Fiorentina216692328-524
13Juventus20115430171323
14Lecce215882124-323
15Sassuolo2165102431-723
16Salernitana205692538-1321
17Spezia2146111735-1818
18Hellas Verona2034131832-1413
19Sampdoria202315834-269
20Cremonese2108131537-228
View full Italian Serie A table

