Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona3SevillaSevilla0

Barcelona 2-0 Sevilla: Xavi's side eight points clear at top of La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jordi Alba of Barcelona scores
Jordi Alba's previous Barcelona goal came in May last year

Barcelona moved eight points clear at the top of La Liga as a clinical second-half performance helped them to a routine victory against Sevilla.

After an uneventful first half the hosts took the lead through Jordi Alba's 58th-minute side-footed finish.

Gavi tapped home Raphinha's cross to double the lead after 71 minutes and the Brazil winger rounded off the scoring by poking in Alba's cross.

Defeat leaves Sevilla 16th, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Earlier on Saturday, title rivals Real Madrid missed out on the chance to cut Barcelona's lead at least temporarily to two points, losing 1-0 to Mallorca.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4AraújoSubstituted forAlonsoat 80'minutes
  • 15Christensen
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forBaldeat 83'minutes
  • 8Pedri
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forKessieat 8'minutes
  • 21F de Jong
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forF Torresat 84'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 6GaviSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 19Kessie
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 28Balde
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón

Sevilla

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Bono
  • 2Montiel
  • 22Badé
  • 6Gudelj
  • 4Rekik
  • 19AcuñaSubstituted forOcamposat 65'minutes
  • 21TorresSubstituted forGilat 45'minutes
  • 18GueyeSubstituted forRegesat 83'minutes
  • 8JordánBooked at 75mins
  • 10RakiticBooked at 45mins
  • 15En-NesyriSubstituted forLamelaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 5Ocampos
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 12Mir
  • 14Nianzou
  • 17Lamela
  • 20Reges
  • 25Gil
  • 27Álvarez
  • 31Flores
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
77,987

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Sevilla. Fernando tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Montiel is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj tries a through ball, but Lucas Ocampos is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Raphinha.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde replaces Jordi Alba.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Fernando replaces Pape Gueye.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Marcos Alonso replaces Ronald Araújo.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Gavi.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0. Raphinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedri from a direct free kick.

  18. Booking

    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joan Jordán (Sevilla).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2017214273553
2Real Madrid20143340172345
3Real Sociedad2012352819939
4Atl Madrid20105529171235
5Villarreal209472217531
6Real Betis209472420431
7Ath Bilbao208572921829
8Rayo Vallecano198562522329
9Osasuna208571919029
10Mallorca208481618-228
11Girona206682729-224
12Celta Vigo206592232-1023
13Real Valladolid2072111528-1323
14Almería196492329-622
15Espanyol204972430-621
16Sevilla205692129-821
17Valencia2055102524120
18Cádiz204791533-1819
19Getafe2046101727-1018
20Elche2016131540-259
View full Spanish La Liga table

