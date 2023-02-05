Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, set up Kingsley Coman's second goal on his Bundesliga debut

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men.

Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after.

Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back just before half-time and Joshua Kimmich was then sent off in the 54th minute.

But Jamal Musiala added a fourth for Bayern before Mattias Svanberg netted a late second for Wolfsburg.

Kimmich was shown a red card for catching Maximilian Arnold but the champions shrugged off his dismissal as they rallied to end a run of three league matches without a win.

Wolfsburg thought they had added a third in the 84th minute through Yannick Gerhardt but Ridle Baku was adjudged to have fouled Leon Goretzka in the build up.

Victory moves Bayern a point ahead of second-placed Union Berlin - who beat Mainz 2-1 on Saturday - while Wolfsburg stay seventh.