Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natalie Ross scored Celtic's third against Aberdeen

Leaders Glasgow City were the highest scorers in Sunday's games as their 8-1 win over Partick Thistle kept them three points clear of Celtic.

Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-0 while Rangers remain a point off Celtic following a 4-0 defeat of hosts Dundee United.

Hearts lost ground on the top three after being held 1-1 at Motherwell.

That allowed Hibernian to move to within three points of Hearts with a 7-0 defeat of Glasgow Women while Spartans beat Hamilton 1-0.

Claire Walsh, Priscilla Chinchilla with two, Linda Motlhalo and Kinga Kozak had Glasgow City five up at the break. Lisa Forrest and Lauren Davidson added further goals before Rachel Donaldson got one back for Thistle and City's Megan Foley completed the scoring.

Chloe Craig edged Celtic in front in first-half added time against Aberdeen, with Claire O'Riordan and Natalie Ross netting after the break.

Kayla McCoy's double put Rangers in command at Gussie Park and Tessel Middag and Kirsty Howat stretched the visitors' advantage.

Lauren Doran-Barr put Motherwell in front against Hearts, who levelled through Monica Forsyth.

Rosie Livingstone and Rachael Boyle scored two each and Katie Lockwood, Lia Tweedie and Michaela McAlonie also netted for Hibs.

And Louise Mason scored Spartans' only goal at New Douglas Park.