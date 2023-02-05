Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid had won their past four matches against Mallorca before their loss at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Real Madrid were stunned 1-0 at Mallorca in La Liga with midfielder Marco Asensio missing a penalty against his former club.

Vedat Muriqi's header deflected in off Real Madrid defender Nacho to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

The champions were given a 59th-minute penalty when home goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic brought down Vinicius Junior.

But Rajkovic kept out Asensio's spot-kick, diving to his left to save well.

The defeat left Real Madrid second in La Liga, five points behind Barcelona who host Sevilla later on Sunday.

Mallorca's win over Los Blancos was their first since 2019 and only their second victory against the Spanish giants in 14 matches.

Los Piratas, who have also beaten Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home this season, stayed 10th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.