Jevani Brown moved to Exeter on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 and is out of contract in June

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has not put a timescale on when top scorer Jevani Brown might return to the side.

Brown did not feature in the Grecians' 2-1 home defeat by Charlton Athletic after a 'club disciplinary matter'.

The 28-year-old has the second-highest goal contributions in League One this season having scored 14 times and provided another nine assists.

Brown was the subject of a bid from Portsmouth late in the January transfer window but Exeter turned it down.

On Thursday Caldwell told BBC Sport that Brown and fellow transfer target Josh Key were 'fully committed and ready to give everything for the club until the end of the season'.

"He [Brown] missed training on Thursday and Friday and he missed the game today," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon after the match.

"We have standards at this football club, and if you don't rise to them or match what we expect of you, then no matter whom you are you won't play on a Saturday."