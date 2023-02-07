Ryan One scored an extra-time winner for Hamilton Academical to clinch a place for his team in the Challenge Cup final at Queen of the South's expense.
The forward came off the bench to replace Dario Zanatta who had fired the hosts ahead midway through the first half.
Ross Irving equalised for Queen of the South to take the game into extra-time.
Lewis Smith's superb reverse pass set One clear and his composed chip past Kevin Dabrowski clinched the victory.
Accies will play the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between Dundee and Raith Rovers in the final on the weekend of 25/26 March.
Hamilton Accies midfielder Lewis Smith: "We are all happy to get to the final. That was the aim at the start of the night. We made it hard for ourselves. We were under the cosh in the first half but Dario did well to finish. He deserves it.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 31Smith
- 25OwensSubstituted forTumiltyat 77'minutes
- 15McGowanBooked at 108mins
- 4O'Reilly
- 3ShielsBooked at 50mins
- 8Martin
- 16StephensonSubstituted forWinterat 68'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forEastonat 109'minutes
- 23De Bolle
- 10ZanattaSubstituted forOneat 68'minutes
- 17TiehiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMcGinnat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fulton
- 5Easton
- 19Winter
- 22Tumilty
- 37McGinn
- 41One
- 42Newbury
- 44Latona
- 46Morgan
Queen of Sth
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Dabrowski
- 26MuirSubstituted forMcKennaat 78'minutes
- 5McKaySubstituted forMcKayat 97'minutes
- 16East
- 18McKechnie
- 11MurrayBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGibsonat 64'minutes
- 6CochraneSubstituted forReillyat 105'minutes
- 8Todd
- 17HendrieSubstituted forMcGroryat 64'minutes
- 19RuthSubstituted forIrvingat 38'minutesBooked at 106mins
- 7Paton
Substitutes
- 2McKay
- 3Quitongo
- 9Reilly
- 12McKenna
- 15McGrory
- 20Irving
- 21McMahon
- 27Gibson
- 42Botterill
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 1,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15