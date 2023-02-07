Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-finals
HamiltonHamilton Academical2Queen of SthQueen of the South1

Scottish Challenge Cup: Hamilton Academical 2-1 (aet) Queen of the South

Dario Zanatta
Dario Zanatta put Hamilton ahead 21 minutes into the semi-final

Ryan One scored an extra-time winner for Hamilton Academical to clinch a place for his team in the Challenge Cup final at Queen of the South's expense.

The forward came off the bench to replace Dario Zanatta who had fired the hosts ahead midway through the first half.

Ross Irving equalised for Queen of the South to take the game into extra-time.

Lewis Smith's superb reverse pass set One clear and his composed chip past Kevin Dabrowski clinched the victory.

Accies will play the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between Dundee and Raith Rovers in the final on the weekend of 25/26 March.

Hamilton Accies midfielder Lewis Smith: "We are all happy to get to the final. That was the aim at the start of the night. We made it hard for ourselves. We were under the cosh in the first half but Dario did well to finish. He deserves it.

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 31Smith
  • 25OwensSubstituted forTumiltyat 77'minutes
  • 15McGowanBooked at 108mins
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 3ShielsBooked at 50mins
  • 8Martin
  • 16StephensonSubstituted forWinterat 68'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forEastonat 109'minutes
  • 23De Bolle
  • 10ZanattaSubstituted forOneat 68'minutes
  • 17TiehiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMcGinnat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fulton
  • 5Easton
  • 19Winter
  • 22Tumilty
  • 37McGinn
  • 41One
  • 42Newbury
  • 44Latona
  • 46Morgan

Queen of Sth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dabrowski
  • 26MuirSubstituted forMcKennaat 78'minutes
  • 5McKaySubstituted forMcKayat 97'minutes
  • 16East
  • 18McKechnie
  • 11MurrayBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGibsonat 64'minutes
  • 6CochraneSubstituted forReillyat 105'minutes
  • 8Todd
  • 17HendrieSubstituted forMcGroryat 64'minutes
  • 19RuthSubstituted forIrvingat 38'minutesBooked at 106mins
  • 7Paton

Substitutes

  • 2McKay
  • 3Quitongo
  • 9Reilly
  • 12McKenna
  • 15McGrory
  • 20Irving
  • 21McMahon
  • 27Gibson
  • 42Botterill
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
1,049

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home21
Away17
Shots on Target
Home10
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away15

