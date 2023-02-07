Last updated on .From the section Football

Dario Zanatta put Hamilton ahead 21 minutes into the semi-final

Ryan One scored an extra-time winner for Hamilton Academical to clinch a place for his team in the Challenge Cup final at Queen of the South's expense.

The forward came off the bench to replace Dario Zanatta who had fired the hosts ahead midway through the first half.

Ross Irving equalised for Queen of the South to take the game into extra-time.

Lewis Smith's superb reverse pass set One clear and his composed chip past Kevin Dabrowski clinched the victory.

Accies will play the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between Dundee and Raith Rovers in the final on the weekend of 25/26 March.

Hamilton Accies midfielder Lewis Smith: "We are all happy to get to the final. That was the aim at the start of the night. We made it hard for ourselves. We were under the cosh in the first half but Dario did well to finish. He deserves it.