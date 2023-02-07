Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South

HamiltonHamilton Academical2Queen of SthQueen of the South1
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 31Smith
- 25OwensSubstituted forTumiltyat 77'minutes
- 15McGowanBooked at 108mins
- 4O'Reilly
- 3ShielsBooked at 50mins
- 8Martin
- 16StephensonSubstituted forWinterat 68'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forEastonat 109'minutes
- 23De Bolle
- 10ZanattaSubstituted forOneat 68'minutes
- 17TiehiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMcGinnat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fulton
- 5Easton
- 19Winter
- 22Tumilty
- 37McGinn
- 41One
- 42Newbury
- 44Latona
- 46Morgan
Queen of Sth
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Dabrowski
- 26MuirSubstituted forMcKennaat 78'minutes
- 5McKaySubstituted forMcKayat 97'minutes
- 16East
- 18McKechnie
- 11MurrayBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGibsonat 64'minutes
- 6CochraneSubstituted forReillyat 105'minutes
- 8Todd
- 17HendrieSubstituted forMcGroryat 64'minutes
- 19RuthSubstituted forIrvingat 38'minutesBooked at 106mins
- 7Paton
Substitutes
- 2McKay
- 3Quitongo
- 9Reilly
- 12McKenna
- 15McGrory
- 20Irving
- 21McMahon
- 27Gibson
- 42Botterill
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamQueen of Sth
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15