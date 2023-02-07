Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-finals
HamiltonHamilton Academical2Queen of SthQueen of the South1

Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South



Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 31Smith
  • 25OwensSubstituted forTumiltyat 77'minutes
  • 15McGowanBooked at 108mins
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 3ShielsBooked at 50mins
  • 8Martin
  • 16StephensonSubstituted forWinterat 68'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forEastonat 109'minutes
  • 23De Bolle
  • 10ZanattaSubstituted forOneat 68'minutes
  • 17TiehiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMcGinnat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fulton
  • 5Easton
  • 19Winter
  • 22Tumilty
  • 37McGinn
  • 41One
  • 42Newbury
  • 44Latona
  • 46Morgan

Queen of Sth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dabrowski
  • 26MuirSubstituted forMcKennaat 78'minutes
  • 5McKaySubstituted forMcKayat 97'minutes
  • 16East
  • 18McKechnie
  • 11MurrayBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGibsonat 64'minutes
  • 6CochraneSubstituted forReillyat 105'minutes
  • 8Todd
  • 17HendrieSubstituted forMcGroryat 64'minutes
  • 19RuthSubstituted forIrvingat 38'minutesBooked at 106mins
  • 7Paton

Substitutes

  • 2McKay
  • 3Quitongo
  • 9Reilly
  • 12McKenna
  • 15McGrory
  • 20Irving
  • 21McMahon
  • 27Gibson
  • 42Botterill
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home21
Away15
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away15

