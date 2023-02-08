Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-finals
DundeeDundee2Raith RoversRaith Rovers2
Raith Rovers win 4-3 on penalties

Dundee 2-2 Raith Rovers (3-4 pens): Rovers reach Challenge Cup final on penalties

Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton scores to make it 2-2 during a SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final match between Dundee and Raith Rovers at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park
Sam Stanton's diving header in the 82nd minute forced extra time

Raith Rovers produced a fantastic late comeback before eventually defeating Dundee on penalties at Dens Park to set up a Challenge Cup final meeting with Hamilton Academical.

Lyall Cameron's double inside half an hour had Dundee well in control against their Championship rivals.

But William Akio nodded in on 77 minutes, and Sam Stanton's diving header shortly after forced extra-time.

Following a goalless 30 minutes, Rovers triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

The visitors trailed in that, too, when Harrison Sharp saved Aidan Connolly's tame penalty down the middle.

But after Rovers keeper Robbie Thomson denied Max Anderson, Dylan Easton stroked his penalty into the bottom corner to make it 4-3 to Rovers, and then Dundee striker Zach Robinson struck a post when he had to score to force sudden death.

It means Ian Murray's Raith side will face another second-tier team in Hamilton Accies in the final, after they knocked out Queen of the South, on the weekend of the 25/26 March as they aim to win the title for the fourth time.

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Sharp
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Sweeney
  • 14AshcroftSubstituted forMulliganat 66'minutes
  • 25CameronSubstituted forWilliamsonat 86'minutes
  • 18McMullanSubstituted forTolajat 72'minutes
  • 34Maguire
  • 6McGhee
  • 17McCowan
  • 7JakubiakSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forSheridanat 66'minutesSubstituted forAndersonat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 8Byrne
  • 15Mulligan
  • 16Robinson
  • 19Robertson
  • 22Williamson
  • 23Sheridan
  • 24Anderson
  • 37Tolaj

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17ThomsonBooked at 113mins
  • 4Millen
  • 5NolanBooked at 86mins
  • 3DickBooked at 114mins
  • 15Ngwenya
  • 20BrownSubstituted forEastonat 69'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 6Spencer
  • 30MassonSubstituted forConnollyat 36'minutes
  • 16Stanton
  • 11McBride
  • 18Akio

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 7Connolly
  • 23Easton
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
2,948

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home8
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away9

