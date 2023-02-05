Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Only nine players have played more games for United than De Gea (centre)

Goalkeeper David de Gea says contract talks with Manchester United will "end in a good way".

The 32-year-old Spain international, who has made 517 appearances in almost 12 years at United, is out of contract in the summer.

He is now free to agree pre-contract terms with an overseas club.

"We're still talking," said De Gea. "For sure it's going to end in a good way."

United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday to extend their winning run at home to 13 games in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag's side are third in the table - eight points behind leaders Arsenal - and will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on 26 February.

"I've been in very tough moments for this club. Now I'm enjoying it more," said De Gea.

"It's great. The team spirit is great; the atmosphere is great. Everyone is thinking in the same way, playing in the same way.

"A good manager; good players who bring experience to the team; people who want the ball, who play well with the ball - it's a mix of everything.

"Everyone fights until the end. It's great to watch the team playing and performing well. We're on a great run."