The FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay
Sheff UtdSheffield United3WrexhamWrexham1

Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run

By Aled WilliamsBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments171

Paul Mullin celebrates after scoring Wrexham's equaliser
Paul Mullin scored his ninth FA Cup goal of the season to put Wrexham level

Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay.

Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level.

Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp scored deep in stoppage time.

Berge scored United's third on the counter to set up a fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Yorkshire club can look forward to hosting Spurs having finally overcome National League title contenders Wrexham after two exhilarating ties.

United had requited John Egan's stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw and a replay in the original tie and they needed late goals once more at Brammall Lane.

Both managers see promotion as their priority this season and with that in mind the hosts made five changes from the original game, including a full debut for Ismaila Coulibaly.

Wrexham's line-up showed seven changes from the team which had won 2-1 at Altrincham in their previous National League game.

The hosts, as expected, dominated the early possession although they did not create any clear-cut chances during the opening 10 minutes, while Wrexham looked to attack on the counter.

A good home move saw Iliman Ndiaye playing in James McAtee but his shot did not trouble keeper Rob Lainton, while an Egan header was cleared by a well-disciplined Wrexham defence.

Mullin, looking to add to his tally of eight goals in this season's competition, tried his luck from the edge of the area with a shot which deflected off Egan.

United responded with a counter-attack and McAtee broke clear, but opted to go alone rather than squaring to Ndiaye and put the ball wastefully wide.

Lainton, who has fought back from a career-threatening wrist injury, made two crucial saves in the space of two minutes to deny Ahmedhodžić's close-range effort and then Sharp.

Although United looked the more likely of the sides to score, Wrexham comfortably kept them at bay to stay in the game at the break.

Wrexham, now attacking the end housing 4,700 noisy travelling fans, started the second period brightly.

But it was Paul Heckingbttom's team who went ahead with Ben Osborn combining well on the right- hand side with Ahmedhodžić, who smashed the ball past Lainton for his fifth goal of the season.

Heckingbottom's men went in search of a second and Sharp was set up by McAtee only to have his effort brilliantly saved.

That missed opportunity proved significant moments later as Mullin was brought down just inside the area by Ahmedhodžić.

Mullin stepped up and hammered the penalty straight down the middle for his 29th goal of the season in all competitions.

Wrexham were awarded a second penalty when substitute Oliver Norwood brought down Mullin, but on this occasion the striker was denied by an excellent save by Wales international Davies.

Mullin's involvement soon came to and end due to injury, while during the last few minutes of normal time Sharp went close for the home side before having a goal disallowed for offside.

The game was in stoppage time by the time United felt they should have had a penalty when Norwood's shot was handled.

The referee's decision to wave play on proved academic as a long clearance found Sharp on the left and he coolly slotted past Lainton.

As Wrexham looked for an equaliser that would have taken the game into extra time, they were hit on the counter and Berge scored a third from close range to seal the win and bring the curtain down on Wrexham's cup adventure.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 15AhmedhodzicSubstituted forLoweat 78'minutes
  • 12EganBooked at 75mins
  • 19Robinson
  • 6Basham
  • 17CoulibalyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forNorwoodat 68'minutes
  • 8BergeBooked at 90mins
  • 28McAteeSubstituted forBrooksat 90+8'minutes
  • 23Osborn
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 13Lowe
  • 16Norwood
  • 18Foderingham
  • 26Clark
  • 30Arblaster
  • 35Brooks
  • 39Starbuck
  • 41Marsh

Wrexham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 14Forde
  • 32Cleworth
  • 4Tozer
  • 26LennonSubstituted forO'Connorat 74'minutes
  • 19MendySubstituted forMcAlindenat 60'minutes
  • 30Jones
  • 8Young
  • 20CannonSubstituted forLeeat 82'minutes
  • 10MullinSubstituted forBickerstaffat 82'minutes
  • 18DalbySubstituted forPalmerat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Palmer
  • 11McAlinden
  • 17Hosannah
  • 22O'Connor
  • 24Butler
  • 27Bickerstaff
  • 31Watson
  • 34James
  • 38Lee
Referee:
Leigh Doughty
Attendance:
20,310

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamWrexham
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home32
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 3, Wrexham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Wrexham 1.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Andre Brooks replaces James McAtee because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury James McAtee (Sheffield United).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 3, Wrexham 1. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 2, Wrexham 1. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bickerstaff.

  9. Booking

    Sander Berge (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Elliot Lee (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Elliot Lee.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Lowe (Sheffield United) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John Egan with a headed pass following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Elliot Lee.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sander Berge.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a through ball.

