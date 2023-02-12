Close menu
LeedsLeeds United0Man UtdManchester United2

Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford sets visitors on way to victory

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rashford scores
Manchester United have scored 11 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any Premier League team this season

Manchester United scored twice in the final 10 minutes at Elland Road to leave manager-less Leeds deep in relegation trouble.

Three days on from Marcus Rashford netting the Red Devils' first goal as they came back from 2-0 down at home to secure a Premier League draw, the England striker broke the deadlock when he rose to meet Luke Shaw's curling cross to head past Illan Meslier for his 21st goal of a superb season.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho then outpaced the home defence before beating Meslier at his near post to the obvious joy of manager Erik ten Hag on the touchline.

The result was harsh on Leeds, who created a number of decent opportunities but could not beat visiting goalkeeper David de Gea.

It also turns the focus on football director Victor Orta, who is responsible for bringing in a replacement for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked last week.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear, who sat next to Orta in the directors' box, pointed out in his programme notes that he understands the importance of a prompt replacement for Marsch, not least because chairman Andrea Radrizzani suggested last Tuesday it was imminent.

That work continues knowing if Everton win Monday's Merseyside derby at Anfield, Leeds will drop into the bottom three.

Clubs condemn fans' songs

For almost 45 minutes, the atmosphere was by some distance the best bit of an afternoon crackling with tension but lacking in quality.

Sadly, the electricity around the stadium took on a more sinister tone just before the break when chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.

The clubs released a joint statement after full-time in which they "strongly condemned" the chants, calling such behaviour "completely unacceptable".

On the pitch, in stoppage time before the interval, Meslier produced an excellent feet-first save to deny Bruno Fernandes, who had run beyond the Leeds defence after blocking Max Wober's intended pass.

From the subsequent corner, the ball bounced off Luke Ayling and narrowly wide of the far post, with Rashford inches away from being able to convert.

It was thoroughly in keeping with the general mood around Elland Road that Jadon Sancho and Tyrrell Malacia were the subject of ferocious, but fair, early Leeds tackles.

Ayling and Malacia had a grabbing match as the Leeds man kept hold of the ball when his opponent tried to snatch it from him to take a quick throw, and Leeds duo Junior Firpo and Weston McKennie and Manchester United's Fred were all booked as referee Paul Tierney tried to regain control.

Leeds in danger at the bottom

Despite the complaints of Ten Hag after the meeting between these sides on Wednesday, when United came back from two goals down to draw 2-2, the visitors one again did not start the game well.

And they were fortunate not to concede at the opening of the second half when Crysencio Summerville brought a low save out of De Gea, Jack Harrison prodded a shot narrowly wide of the near post and Ayling's effort deflected off Shaw.

It was the prelude to a more positive contest on the pitch as the second period also contained Diogo Dalot crashing a shot against the bar from the edge of the area and Ayling sending an overhead kick straight at De Gea, who also turned away a Summerville shot heading for the far corner.

In the end though, it was the visitors who had the extra touch of class to take them seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the battle for a Champions League spot.

Leeds' worries at the other end of the table are far more acute.

They have now gone nine games without a win, equalling their worst run in the top flight league since the rebranded Premier League was launched in 1992, and taken just 12 points from their last 19 matches.

With matches to come against Everton and Southampton, both currently in the bottom three, Leeds badly need to identify a replacement for Marsch after hitting a brick wall in their attempts to lure Andoni Iraola from Rayo Vallecano and Carlos Corberan from West Brom.

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 7.88

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Koch
  • 39Wöber
  • 3FirpoBooked at 18mins
  • 28McKennieBooked at 40minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 86'minutes
  • 12Adams
  • 10Summerville
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forAaronsonat 73'minutes
  • 29Gnonto
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forRutterat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Aaronson
  • 18Gyabi
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 34Pinheiro Monteiro
  • 42Greenwood
  • 49Fernández
  • 62Chilokoa-Mullen

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 73'minutes
  • 5Maguire
  • 23Shaw
  • 12MalaciaSubstituted forLi Martínezat 61'minutes
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 17FredBooked at 21mins
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 61'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 90+1'minutes
  • 27Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 19Varane
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 36Elanga
  • 49Garnacho
  • 55Iqbal
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
36,919

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 0, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Manchester United 2.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Wout Weghorst.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  20. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

