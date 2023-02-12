Match ends, Leeds United 0, Manchester United 2.
Manchester United scored twice in the final 10 minutes at Elland Road to leave manager-less Leeds deep in relegation trouble.
Three days on from Marcus Rashford netting the Red Devils' first goal as they came back from 2-0 down at home to secure a Premier League draw, the England striker broke the deadlock when he rose to meet Luke Shaw's curling cross to head past Illan Meslier for his 21st goal of a superb season.
Substitute Alejandro Garnacho then outpaced the home defence before beating Meslier at his near post to the obvious joy of manager Erik ten Hag on the touchline.
The result was harsh on Leeds, who created a number of decent opportunities but could not beat visiting goalkeeper David de Gea.
It also turns the focus on football director Victor Orta, who is responsible for bringing in a replacement for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked last week.
Chief executive Angus Kinnear, who sat next to Orta in the directors' box, pointed out in his programme notes that he understands the importance of a prompt replacement for Marsch, not least because chairman Andrea Radrizzani suggested last Tuesday it was imminent.
That work continues knowing if Everton win Monday's Merseyside derby at Anfield, Leeds will drop into the bottom three.
- Follow all Sunday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Leeds United content
- Visit our Manchester United page
Clubs condemn fans' songs
For almost 45 minutes, the atmosphere was by some distance the best bit of an afternoon crackling with tension but lacking in quality.
Sadly, the electricity around the stadium took on a more sinister tone just before the break when chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
The clubs released a joint statement after full-time in which they "strongly condemned" the chants, calling such behaviour "completely unacceptable".
On the pitch, in stoppage time before the interval, Meslier produced an excellent feet-first save to deny Bruno Fernandes, who had run beyond the Leeds defence after blocking Max Wober's intended pass.
From the subsequent corner, the ball bounced off Luke Ayling and narrowly wide of the far post, with Rashford inches away from being able to convert.
It was thoroughly in keeping with the general mood around Elland Road that Jadon Sancho and Tyrrell Malacia were the subject of ferocious, but fair, early Leeds tackles.
Ayling and Malacia had a grabbing match as the Leeds man kept hold of the ball when his opponent tried to snatch it from him to take a quick throw, and Leeds duo Junior Firpo and Weston McKennie and Manchester United's Fred were all booked as referee Paul Tierney tried to regain control.
Leeds in danger at the bottom
Despite the complaints of Ten Hag after the meeting between these sides on Wednesday, when United came back from two goals down to draw 2-2, the visitors one again did not start the game well.
And they were fortunate not to concede at the opening of the second half when Crysencio Summerville brought a low save out of De Gea, Jack Harrison prodded a shot narrowly wide of the near post and Ayling's effort deflected off Shaw.
It was the prelude to a more positive contest on the pitch as the second period also contained Diogo Dalot crashing a shot against the bar from the edge of the area and Ayling sending an overhead kick straight at De Gea, who also turned away a Summerville shot heading for the far corner.
In the end though, it was the visitors who had the extra touch of class to take them seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the battle for a Champions League spot.
Leeds' worries at the other end of the table are far more acute.
They have now gone nine games without a win, equalling their worst run in the top flight league since the rebranded Premier League was launched in 1992, and taken just 12 points from their last 19 matches.
With matches to come against Everton and Southampton, both currently in the bottom three, Leeds badly need to identify a replacement for Marsch after hitting a brick wall in their attempts to lure Andoni Iraola from Rayo Vallecano and Carlos Corberan from West Brom.
Player of the match
RashfordMarcus Rashford
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number29Player nameGnontoAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number12Player nameAdamsAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number28Player nameMcKennieAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number39Player nameWöberAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number24Player nameRutterAverage rating
4.80
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number15Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.78
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 5Koch
- 39Wöber
- 3FirpoBooked at 18mins
- 28McKennieBooked at 40minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 86'minutes
- 12Adams
- 10Summerville
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forAaronsonat 73'minutes
- 29Gnonto
- 9BamfordSubstituted forRutterat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Aaronson
- 18Gyabi
- 22Robles
- 24Rutter
- 25Kristensen
- 34Pinheiro Monteiro
- 42Greenwood
- 49Fernández
- 62Chilokoa-Mullen
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 73'minutes
- 5Maguire
- 23Shaw
- 12MalaciaSubstituted forLi Martínezat 61'minutes
- 15Sabitzer
- 17FredBooked at 21mins
- 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 61'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 90+1'minutes
- 27Weghorst
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 6Li Martínez
- 19Varane
- 22Heaton
- 28Pellistri
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 36Elanga
- 49Garnacho
- 55Iqbal
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 36,919
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Manchester United 2.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke Shaw.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Post update
Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
And what about Rashford? He's a machine at the moment.
Take a cue from MU and the Female England team.
No dramas. No favouritism. Practical. Effective. Positive. Brings improvement to players + team. Attractive football. Etc etc etc
We're better than that