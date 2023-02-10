TEAM NEWS
Leeds United will assess trio Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra ahead of Manchester United's visit to Elland Road.
Pascal Struijk came off with a concussion injury in midweek and will definitely miss out.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects to remain without Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony.
Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return from illness, while Casemiro will serve the second of his three-match ban.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
I always felt Leeds United had a little bit about them, performance-wise, under Jesse Marsch, which is why I felt sorry for him when he was sacked this week.
I didn't feel as if they would definitely get relegated under him, but five of the bottom six teams have now changed their manager this season and Leeds had not won a league game for a while.
It's very difficult to predict this game because there are so many unknowns - Wednesday night showed that anything could happen, and you could make a case for either side to win it whether Skubala is still in charge or not.
I am going to go with Leeds, though. They have got some good players and they are going to have a day soon where they do more than just perform for patches of the 90 minutes.
Their fans will make a difference too because Elland Road will be absolutely bouncing.
I guess we will probably see a fragile Leeds at some point of the game, and I don't trust their backline so I think Manchester United will score - but the home crowd can help their team through it.
Prediction: 2-1
Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist Oli Shasha
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leeds have won just one of the past 18 Premier League meetings - a 1-0 triumph at Elland Road in 2002 (D6, L11).
- The Whites are in danger of suffering consecutive home league defeats against Manchester United for the first time since 1976.
Leeds United
- Leeds could equal their club record of nine Premier League games without a win in the same season, set in 1997.
- They have won just two of their last 18 league matches (D6, L10).
- The Yorkshire side have dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, the second most of any team in the league behind Leicester.
- However, a win would equal their tally of four home victories in the whole of last season.
- Wilfried Gnonto could become the third Leeds player to score home and away against Manchester United, emulating Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Mark Viduka.
- Crysencio Summerville has three goals and an assist in his last five Premier League starts.
Manchester United
- Manchester United have won just one of their last four Premier League matches (D2, L1), having won each of the previous four.
- United are one short of their total of six away league victories last season.
- All five of their away wins this campaign have been by a single-goal margin.
- The Red Devils are on a run of five consecutive Premier League games without a clean sheet.
- Marcus Rashford has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances since the World Cup - the most of any player in that period across the top five European leagues.
- Bruno Fernandes' next league goal will be the 100th of his career.
- David De Gea is poised to become the first non-British player, and first goalkeeper, to make 400 Premier League appearances for one club.
