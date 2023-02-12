Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City3Aston VillaAston Villa1

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Three first-half goals give defending champions one-sided win

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan scores Man City's second goal
Haaland set up Gundogan to score his third Premier League goal of the season

Three first-half goals helped Manchester City see off Aston Villa in their first game since being accused of more than 100 rule breaches by the Premier League.

Those allegations have made it a testing week off the pitch for the defending champions but they responded in impressive style with some vibrant early attacking play, and were able to survive a slightly nervy finish.

It was not quite a vintage display by Pep Guardiola's side, who will go top of the table if they beat leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, but they were much more like their old selves.

The noisy atmosphere certainly helped. Guardiola had issued a defiant response to the charges before the game, and City's fans reacted in similar fashion at a vibrant Etihad Stadium, singing songs about their situation and in support of their manager, and also the club's owner Sheikh Mansour.

City's players appeared galvanised too, and made the perfect start when Rodri headed home Riyad Mahrez's corner, but they had to wait until just before the break to add to their lead.

Calum Chambers' attempt to cut out a Kevin de Bruyne through-ball saw him head the ball beyond his on-rushing keeper Emi Martinez and, although Erling Haaland could not convert from a tight angle, he had the composure to look up and find Ilkay Gundogan for a tap-in.

Mahrez made it 3-0 from the penalty spot soon afterwards, after Jacob Ramsey had clipped Jack Grealish inside the box.

That should have been the end of Villa's hopes, but they were gifted a way back into the game just after the hour mark.

Bernardo Silva's error allowed Ollie Watkins space to run through and he beat Ederson with a cool finish.

City still had the cushion of a two-goal lead but continued to be sloppy when they played out from the back and were grateful to see a long-range effort from Philippe Coutinho deflected just over, while Jhon Duran hit the bar with a fierce volley in the dying seconds.

City fans turn up the volume

Guardiola had promised beforehand that his team would ignore any off-field noise concerning the club's situation, but City's fans created plenty of that themselves.

They showed they were able to smile at some of the possible punishments they face if found guilty, singing "City going down with a billion in the bank" as the team bus arrived, and the chants about their situation continued once the game started.

There were banners too, including one with a rude gesture directed at the Premier League, with the accompanying message reading "investigate this".

But the commotion certainly did not distract City's players - if anything they appeared more fired up than they have been in recent weeks, reflected in their fast start which proved enough to earn them the points.

More follows.

Player of the match

MahrezRiyad Mahrez

with an average of 6.97

Manchester City

  1. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.97

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.94

  3. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.85

  4. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.66

  5. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.58

  6. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    6.53

  7. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.53

  8. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.52

  9. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.44

  11. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.39

  12. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.32

  13. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.26

  14. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.25

  15. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.19

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number22Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    5.31

  2. Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.24

  4. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    5.17

  5. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.14

  6. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.92

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    4.89

  8. Squad number15Player nameÁlex Moreno
    Average rating

    4.79

  9. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.76

  10. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    4.67

  11. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    4.60

  12. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.53

  13. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    4.48

  14. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    4.48

  15. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    4.47

  16. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.36

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAkanjiat 45'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 45'minutes
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forAkéat 85'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 6Aké
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 25Akanji
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1E Martínez
  • 18YoungSubstituted forCoutinhoat 76'minutes
  • 4KonsaBooked at 63mins
  • 16Chambers
  • 27DigneBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDuránat 60'minutes
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forCashat 76'minutes
  • 44Kamara
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forMcGinnat 60'minutes
  • 31BaileySubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 60'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 2Cash
  • 7McGinn
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 22Durán
  • 23Coutinho
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 48Zych
  • 50Swinkels
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
53,392

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Matty Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. John McGinn tries a through ball, but Douglas Luiz is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Matty Cash.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

  17. Post update

    Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).

  19. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

