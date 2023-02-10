Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Phil Foden's last appearance for Manchester City was in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on 14 January

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was pictured back in training on Thursday after recovering from illness.

Defender John Stones is the only member of Pep Guardiola's squad definitely unavailable as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the trip to the champions.

Bertrand Traore is back in training, while defender Diego Carlos could join him as early as next week.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

At the start of the season I felt like I could predict Manchester City games with my eyes closed. Not any more.

Pep Guardiola's side missed a massive chance to put the pressure on Arsenal when they lost at Tottenham last weekend. Their drop-off in form this season has not been in the same bracket as Liverpool's, but I look at them and wonder when they are going to turn the corner, performance-wise.

There is this great debate about whether Erling Haaland has made them better or worse but I don't see him as the problem. Too many of the City players around him have seen their levels dip, and the team have not been playing at their usual tempo or with their normal slickness of passing.

I still think they will beat Aston Villa, and I also believe Haaland will score, but it might be a slog. We know how hard Unai Emery's sides can be to break down, and they will carry a threat too.

What should help City is that their fans will be in defiant mood after the club were hit with 100-plus charges by the Premier League at the start of the week.

There will be a siege mentality at Etihad Stadium and that should create the kind of atmosphere that Guardiola has been asking for recently. It will be the same in the dressing room too, if the players think everyone is against them, and that should fire them up.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist Oli Shasha

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are on a run of 12 consecutive Premier League home victories over Aston Villa.

However, after a 1-1 draw at Villa Park earlier this season, the Villans could avoid defeat against City in both league meetings for the first time since 2000-01.

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions, as many as in their previous 27.

City could lose consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018.

Their four defeats in the league this season is already more than for the whole of the 2021-22 campaign.

This game will be Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League match in charge of City. He has won 183.

Erling Haaland has scored 18 of his 25 league goals this season at home; he's just two short of equalling the Premier League record for home goals in a single campaign, set by both Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Torres in 2007-08.

Haaland's 25 goals this season have earned City a league-high 18 points.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa could win four consecutive away league games for the first time since a run of seven between 2008 and 2009.

Only Manchester United and Arsenal have picked up more points than Villa's 16 since the appointment of Unai Emery.

They have scored at least once in each of their eight league matches under Emery.

Ollie Watkins has five goals in his five previous meetings against the league's reigning champions.

Emery has yet to beat Pep Guardiola as a manager in 12 attempts (D4, L8).

My Manchester City line-up Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Aston Villa line-up Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team