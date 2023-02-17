Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton19:45DundeeDundee
Venue: Cappielow Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park24134748331543
2Dundee23126540261442
3Ayr23116646311539
4Morton239773428634
5Partick Thistle23103104238433
6Raith Rovers249693232033
7Inverness CT238873432232
8Cove Rangers2467113150-1925
9Arbroath2449112339-1621
10Hamilton2346131940-2118
