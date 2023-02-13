Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
DarvelDarvel1FalkirkFalkirk5

Darvel 1-5 Falkirk: Bairns end Darvel Scottish Cup dream to set up Ayr United quarter-final date

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Darvel could not repeat their Scottish Cup heroics as Falkirk defeated their sixth-tier hosts to book a place in the quarter-finals against Ayr.

Two goals in two first-half minutes from Gary Oliver and Callumn Morrison put the League 1 club in a commanding position before a PJ Morrison own goal gave Aberdeen's conquerors hope.

But the floodgates opened after Chris McGowan's red card with Liam Henderson, Aidan Nesbitt and Craig McGuffie scoring late on to put an end to Darvel's fairy tale.

The visitors' reward is a home tie against Championship side Ayr, with the victor heading to Hampden Park for the semis.

Scrambling one off the line early on, Darvel, who beat Aberdeen in the previous round in what is now looked upon as the tournament's biggest ever shock, could only hold out for 22 minutes. Nesbitt won the ball near the halfway line and drove forward, putting Oliver through with a defence-splitting pass, and the striker finished calmly.

Fifteen seconds after the restart, Falkirk had their second. Henderson assisted this time, curling a through ball that Callumn Morrison hit first time between the keeper's legs.

Darvel did their utmost to find a way back into the match, with McGowan forcing PJ Morrison into two good saves. However, the goalie was caught out by a McShane cross at his front post, which he turned into his own net.

There would be no happy ending for the sixth-tier side. McGowan was then sent off for a second yellow card and John McGlynn's side took full advantage.

Firstly, Henderson looped a perfect header into the top corner before Nesbitt's brilliant curled finish gave Falkirk a two-goal cushion, and McGuffie made it 5-1 when he capitalised on a Chris Truesdale mistake.

Player of the Match - Callumn Morrison (Falkirk)

What they said

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy: "I'm slightly deflated. I'm disappointed with the two goals we lose first-half. The reality is you can't go down to 10 men against that standard of team.

"I'm immensely proud of everything the players have achieved to date. It's been a remarkable journey and I'm grateful for that."

Falkirk manager John McGlynn: "Credit to our players to respond and get that third goal. I thought our players rose to the challenge. It was as a big challenge coming here today, congrats to Mick and his team. They've been different class and were good tonight again.

"The big dangle of the carrot was the finance. All football clubs are struggling and Falkirk are no different. This will be a big help."

Line-ups

Darvel

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Truesdale
  • 14Meechan
  • 2Eadie
  • 5MeggattSubstituted forSymeat 63'minutes
  • 18McGowanBooked at 77mins
  • 11ReillySubstituted forMacKenzieat 53'minutes
  • 6McShane
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 20Caldwell
  • 19TruesdaleSubstituted forStirlingat 21'minutes
  • 16MooreBooked at 50minsSubstituted forFergusonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Allan
  • 4Syme
  • 8Stirling
  • 9MacKenzie
  • 17Ferguson
  • 21Avci
  • 23Morrison

Falkirk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Morrison
  • 3Rowe
  • 6Donaldson
  • 22McKaySubstituted forMackieat 45+1'minutes
  • 15McCann
  • 4McGinnSubstituted forYeatsat 74'minutes
  • 5Henderson
  • 7Morrison
  • 10NesbittSubstituted forBurrellat 82'minutes
  • 73KennedyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcGuffieat 75'minutes
  • 18OliverSubstituted forWrightat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11McGuffie
  • 14Yeats
  • 16Wright
  • 17Kinnear
  • 19Burrell
  • 26Mackie
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamDarvelAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Darvel 1, Falkirk 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Darvel 1, Falkirk 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Wright (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 5. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rumarn Burrell (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Rumarn Burrell replaces Aidan Nesbitt.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 4. Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Henderson.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 3. Liam Henderson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Callumn Morrison.

  12. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Chris McGowan (Darvel) for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Chris McGowan (Darvel).

  14. Post update

    Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Matthew Wright replaces Gary Oliver.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Craig McGuffie replaces Kai Kennedy.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Finn Yeats replaces Stephen McGinn.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Darvel. Conceded by Liam Henderson.

  19. Post update

    Cameron Eadie (Darvel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gary Oliver (Falkirk).

Monday 13th February 2023

