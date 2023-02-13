Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Darvel could not repeat their Scottish Cup heroics as Falkirk defeated their sixth-tier hosts to book a place in the quarter-finals against Ayr.

Two goals in two first-half minutes from Gary Oliver and Callumn Morrison put the League 1 club in a commanding position before a PJ Morrison own goal gave Aberdeen's conquerors hope.

But the floodgates opened after Chris McGowan's red card with Liam Henderson, Aidan Nesbitt and Craig McGuffie scoring late on to put an end to Darvel's fairy tale.

The visitors' reward is a home tie against Championship side Ayr, with the victor heading to Hampden Park for the semis.

Scrambling one off the line early on, Darvel, who beat Aberdeen in the previous round in what is now looked upon as the tournament's biggest ever shock, could only hold out for 22 minutes. Nesbitt won the ball near the halfway line and drove forward, putting Oliver through with a defence-splitting pass, and the striker finished calmly.

Fifteen seconds after the restart, Falkirk had their second. Henderson assisted this time, curling a through ball that Callumn Morrison hit first time between the keeper's legs.

Darvel did their utmost to find a way back into the match, with McGowan forcing PJ Morrison into two good saves. However, the goalie was caught out by a McShane cross at his front post, which he turned into his own net.

There would be no happy ending for the sixth-tier side. McGowan was then sent off for a second yellow card and John McGlynn's side took full advantage.

Firstly, Henderson looped a perfect header into the top corner before Nesbitt's brilliant curled finish gave Falkirk a two-goal cushion, and McGuffie made it 5-1 when he capitalised on a Chris Truesdale mistake.

Player of the Match - Callumn Morrison (Falkirk)

What they said

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy: "I'm slightly deflated. I'm disappointed with the two goals we lose first-half. The reality is you can't go down to 10 men against that standard of team.

"I'm immensely proud of everything the players have achieved to date. It's been a remarkable journey and I'm grateful for that."

Falkirk manager John McGlynn: "Credit to our players to respond and get that third goal. I thought our players rose to the challenge. It was as a big challenge coming here today, congrats to Mick and his team. They've been different class and were good tonight again.

"The big dangle of the carrot was the finance. All football clubs are struggling and Falkirk are no different. This will be a big help."

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Darvel Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Truesdale 14 Meechan 2 Eadie 5 Meggatt 18 McGowan 11 Reilly 6 McShane 10 Kirkpatrick 20 Caldwell 19 Truesdale 16 Moore 1 Truesdale

14 Meechan

2 Eadie

5 Meggatt Substituted for Syme at 63' minutes

18 McGowan Booked at 77mins

11 Reilly Substituted for MacKenzie at 53' minutes

6 McShane

10 Kirkpatrick

20 Caldwell

19 Truesdale Substituted for Stirling at 21' minutes

16 Moore Booked at 50mins Substituted for Ferguson at 62' minutes Substitutes 3 Allan

4 Syme

8 Stirling

9 MacKenzie

17 Ferguson

21 Avci

23 Morrison Falkirk Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Morrison 3 Rowe 6 Donaldson 22 McKay 15 McCann 4 McGinn 5 Henderson 7 Morrison 10 Nesbitt 73 Kennedy 18 Oliver 1 Morrison

3 Rowe

6 Donaldson

22 McKay Substituted for Mackie at 45+1' minutes

15 McCann

4 McGinn Substituted for Yeats at 74' minutes

5 Henderson

7 Morrison

10 Nesbitt Substituted for Burrell at 82' minutes

73 Kennedy Booked at 45mins Substituted for McGuffie at 75' minutes

18 Oliver Substituted for Wright at 75' minutes Substitutes 11 McGuffie

14 Yeats

16 Wright

17 Kinnear

19 Burrell

26 Mackie Referee: William Collum Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Darvel 1, Falkirk 5. Full Time Second Half ends, Darvel 1, Falkirk 5. Post update Attempt missed. Matthew Wright (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. goal Goal! Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 5. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt missed. Rumarn Burrell (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Post update Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan. Post update Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan. Post update Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan. Substitution Substitution, Falkirk. Rumarn Burrell replaces Aidan Nesbitt. goal Goal! Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 4. Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Henderson. goal Goal! Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 3. Liam Henderson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Callumn Morrison. Dismissal Second yellow card to Chris McGowan (Darvel) for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Chris McGowan (Darvel). Post update Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Falkirk. Matthew Wright replaces Gary Oliver. Substitution Substitution, Falkirk. Craig McGuffie replaces Kai Kennedy. Substitution Substitution, Falkirk. Finn Yeats replaces Stephen McGinn. Post update Corner, Darvel. Conceded by Liam Henderson. Post update Cameron Eadie (Darvel) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Gary Oliver (Falkirk). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward