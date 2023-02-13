Match ends, Darvel 1, Falkirk 5.
Darvel could not repeat their Scottish Cup heroics as Falkirk defeated their sixth-tier hosts to book a place in the quarter-finals against Ayr.
Two goals in two first-half minutes from Gary Oliver and Callumn Morrison put the League 1 club in a commanding position before a PJ Morrison own goal gave Aberdeen's conquerors hope.
But the floodgates opened after Chris McGowan's red card with Liam Henderson, Aidan Nesbitt and Craig McGuffie scoring late on to put an end to Darvel's fairy tale.
The visitors' reward is a home tie against Championship side Ayr, with the victor heading to Hampden Park for the semis.
Scrambling one off the line early on, Darvel, who beat Aberdeen in the previous round in what is now looked upon as the tournament's biggest ever shock, could only hold out for 22 minutes. Nesbitt won the ball near the halfway line and drove forward, putting Oliver through with a defence-splitting pass, and the striker finished calmly.
Fifteen seconds after the restart, Falkirk had their second. Henderson assisted this time, curling a through ball that Callumn Morrison hit first time between the keeper's legs.
Darvel did their utmost to find a way back into the match, with McGowan forcing PJ Morrison into two good saves. However, the goalie was caught out by a McShane cross at his front post, which he turned into his own net.
There would be no happy ending for the sixth-tier side. McGowan was then sent off for a second yellow card and John McGlynn's side took full advantage.
Firstly, Henderson looped a perfect header into the top corner before Nesbitt's brilliant curled finish gave Falkirk a two-goal cushion, and McGuffie made it 5-1 when he capitalised on a Chris Truesdale mistake.
Player of the Match - Callumn Morrison (Falkirk)
What they said
Darvel boss Mick Kennedy: "I'm slightly deflated. I'm disappointed with the two goals we lose first-half. The reality is you can't go down to 10 men against that standard of team.
"I'm immensely proud of everything the players have achieved to date. It's been a remarkable journey and I'm grateful for that."
Falkirk manager John McGlynn: "Credit to our players to respond and get that third goal. I thought our players rose to the challenge. It was as a big challenge coming here today, congrats to Mick and his team. They've been different class and were good tonight again.
"The big dangle of the carrot was the finance. All football clubs are struggling and Falkirk are no different. This will be a big help."
Line-ups
Darvel
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Truesdale
- 14Meechan
- 2Eadie
- 5MeggattSubstituted forSymeat 63'minutes
- 18McGowanBooked at 77mins
- 11ReillySubstituted forMacKenzieat 53'minutes
- 6McShane
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 20Caldwell
- 19TruesdaleSubstituted forStirlingat 21'minutes
- 16MooreBooked at 50minsSubstituted forFergusonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Allan
- 4Syme
- 8Stirling
- 9MacKenzie
- 17Ferguson
- 21Avci
- 23Morrison
Falkirk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Morrison
- 3Rowe
- 6Donaldson
- 22McKaySubstituted forMackieat 45+1'minutes
- 15McCann
- 4McGinnSubstituted forYeatsat 74'minutes
- 5Henderson
- 7Morrison
- 10NesbittSubstituted forBurrellat 82'minutes
- 73KennedyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcGuffieat 75'minutes
- 18OliverSubstituted forWrightat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 11McGuffie
- 14Yeats
- 16Wright
- 17Kinnear
- 19Burrell
- 26Mackie
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Darvel 1, Falkirk 5.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Wright (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 5. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rumarn Burrell (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Rumarn Burrell replaces Aidan Nesbitt.
Goal!
Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 4. Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Henderson.
Goal!
Goal! Darvel 1, Falkirk 3. Liam Henderson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Callumn Morrison.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Chris McGowan (Darvel) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Chris McGowan (Darvel).
Post update
Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Matthew Wright replaces Gary Oliver.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Craig McGuffie replaces Kai Kennedy.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Finn Yeats replaces Stephen McGinn.
Post update
Corner, Darvel. Conceded by Liam Henderson.
Post update
Cameron Eadie (Darvel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gary Oliver (Falkirk).
Player of the match
MeggattDaryll Meggatt
Darvel
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMeggattAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number9Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number10Player nameKirkpatrickAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number8Player nameStirlingAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number6Player nameMcShaneAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number14Player nameMeechanAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number19Player nameTruesdaleAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number11Player nameReillyAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number2Player nameEadieAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number17Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number20Player nameCaldwellAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number16Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number1Player nameTruesdaleAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number18Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number4Player nameSymeAverage rating
6.00
Falkirk
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMorrisonAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number5Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number73Player nameKennedyAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number11Player nameMcGuffieAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number18Player nameOliverAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number10Player nameNesbittAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number14Player nameYeatsAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number4Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number19Player nameBurrellAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number15Player nameMcCannAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number16Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number1Player nameMorrisonAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number6Player nameDonaldsonAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number3Player nameRoweAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number26Player nameMackieAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number22Player nameMcKayAverage rating
5.48